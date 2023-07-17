In a letter to ministers today, around a dozen academics, healthcare workers and Long Covid campaigners say universal use of face masks in all health and social care settings should be reinstated "immediately" and all staff provided with well-fitting FFP2 respirator masks as a minimum.

They state that there is "substantial evidence" that use of FFP2 or FFP3 respirator masks reduce the risk of occupational exposure and transmission to patients, adding: "The few staff in limited settings who did have access to respirators have been at far reduced risk of developing Covid-19 compared to other staff who did not".

They also urge the Scottish Government to commit to improving ventilation and air filtration in health and care settings "as a matter of urgency".

The letter has been organised by the Scottish Healthcare Workers Coalition, a core participant in the Scottish Covid Inquiry which represents doctors and other NHS staff with Long Covid as a result of workplace infections.

FFP2 masks provide a much stronger barrier against transmission and infection (Image: Getty)

Signatories include former Scottish Government advisor and disability campaigner, Dr Sally Witcher, and Professor Trisha Greenhalgh, an Oxford University academic who has been a high-profile advocate for tackling Covid as an airborne hazard through cleaner air.

They say they are "deeply concerned about the harmful effect this change in policy will have on patients, health and social care workers", particularly in relation to Long Covid and the increased risk of blood clots, diabetes, kidney problems, fatigue, musculoskeletal problems, neurological disorders and lung problems from repeated reinfections.

The last available official data on Covid prevalence - from early March - indicated that one in 40 people in Scotland were infected.

Covid precautions requiring people to wear face coverings in shops and public transport ended in Scotland in April last year, but the rules remained in place for higher risk premises.

Until May this year, staff, patients and visitors inside hospitals, care homes, GP and dental surgeries, opticians and pharmacies were still expected to use fluid-resistant surgical masks.

The guidance was withdrawn on May 16 following a review by Scottish Government advisors on infection prevention and control.

In a memo, the Scottish Government said the change was possible due to a "high uptake" of Covid vaccinations - especially in care homes - and that use of personal protective equipment such as masks "should be based on clinical need and risk assessment".

Dr Shaun Peter Qureshi, from the Scottish Healthcare Workers Coalition, said: “At-risk patients have entirely legitimate concerns that they may endanger their health by visiting their GP or hospital.

“With at least 4% of NHS staff now living with chronic post-Covid complications, the Scottish Government must follow the evidence and improve protections from the airborne spread of SARS-CoV-2 in healthcare settings, not reduce them.”

David Osborn, a chartered safety and health practitioner said: “The World Health Organization continues to recommend universal masking policies in health and social care.

“It is unclear that any health and safety risk assessment was undertaken by the Scottish Government before making their decision to abandon universal masking which is viewed by some patients as playing ‘Russian Roulette’ with their health.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government stressed that the removal of the guidance in May "does not stop or prevent staff, service users or visitors from wearing a mask”, but means that it is "no longer strongly recommended" in health and care settings.

He added: “This is a proportionate approach which recognises that Scotland continues to adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic and has entered a calmer phase of the pandemic.

“Any change to the extended use of face masks and face coverings guidance is in relation to the latest scientific evidence and is continually under review."

It comes as a survey is launched today to collect information on the lived experience of the 1.2 million families who are still shielding or living restricted lives due to Covid.

The UK-wide study - the first of its kind - will look at the impact on their mental health and political engagement.

The research will also evaluate how this group's experience compares to the general population, with a view to providing data and policy advice to the UK Government.

It is being led by Dr Luca Bernardi, of Liverpool University, and Dr Jo Daniels, of Bath University, in collaboration with the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Vulnerable Groups to Pandemics and Forgotten Lives UK, which represents immunocompromised patients.

The results will be published in November.