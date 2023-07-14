Concerns had been raised about certain items - art deco tiles and stained glass - at the Queens Cafe on the south side of Glasgow when work in the branch of dessert shop Loop & Scoop was first revealed.

Locals were unhappy to see art deco tiles at the entrance to the shop had been removed and changes made to the original stained glass and frontage.

The site, on Victoria Road in Crosshill, was a beloved local institution, having been owned by the Jaconelli family and run as an ice cream shop since since 1937.

Loop & Scoop took over the site around two years ago, when the Ginesis moved to a new site a few doors down, to be redeveloped into an ice cream and churros shop.

Initial designs for the venue were scrapped following local objections to the plans for the shop, which sits in Crosshill Conservation Area.

Original plans, subsequently dropped and which drew objections from local residents, included largely removing the historic shop fronts to combine two units into one and replacing the front with plain glass and aluminium bi-fold doors.

There were further concerns that a proposed removal of a supporting wall could cause issues for the tenement flats above.

Local SNP MSP Alison Thewliss also raised concerns about the tiles at the time.

In her planning submission she wrote: "I would be grateful for further clarity on what will happen to the tiled section of the frontage next to the existing left hand doorway as it does not appear on the elevations, and it would be a terrible shame to lose it."

One objection read: "The Queen's Cafe has been a constant fixture throughout my life and any proposed changes to the frontage would be a desecration of such a beautiful Art Deco building."

However, the firm redesigned the plans to the satisfaction of Glasgow City Council planning department and work on the shop went ahead with Loop & Scoop Victoria Road opening this week.

But objections have been raised about Art Deco tiles adorning the wall of the entrance lobby, which Loop & Scoop said had been badly water damaged.

Instead of being restored in situ, a portion of the tiles have been framed and placed inside the shop.

On Instagram, owner and director of Loop & Scoop, Calvin Kayes, said that, despite an extremely successful opening week, the launch of his new store had been "bitter sweet".

He told The Herald earlier this week that criticism of the store had been distressing.

He urged locals and any customers with concerns to contact the council planning department directly but added: "But it’s a waste of your time and theirs, as they have already been to visit and are satisfied."

Mr Kayes said: "It’s opening day and it’s bitter sweet, we are so happy to finally be opening after having the keys for over two years in bringing Loop and Scoop to the south side and couldn’t do it without our loyal customers, our team and the talented individuals that helped create the site and bring it all together.

"The dark side of business is the comments that we are still receiving that are misinformed with regards to the store frontage and details and people being negative towards us off the back of this. "Life and business life is tough enough at the moment, we are all going through a cost of living crisis, out of control inflation and war amongst countries.

"The world needs a bit more kindness, and as a business, all we are trying to do is bring people happiness one churros or ice cream at a time."

Mr Kayes also said he was upset to receive a letter from Ms Thewliss, which he expected to be "congratulations and thank you for us taking on a historic site that was on the brink of dilapidation and had decades of non investment and decay."

However, he added: "Instead it was a letter from Alison Thewliss targeting our business."

He added: "Paul Sweeney also tweeted targeting a small family business who has taken on the site and inherited its problems and difficulties bringing it back to being a feasible and safe building and creating more than 20 jobs rescuing the site and saving it for future generations.

"These people are not the planning authority and have no control in such matters.

"Once again with regards to the shop frontage including the windows, tiles, stained glass - the planning department are satisfied."

However, in a letter to local politicians, seen by The Herald, the council said that concerns are being considered "very seriously as the building is B listed and has a local historical importance".

It confirms planning officers have visited the site and are "examining the plans which have been approved and looking at the original features and the listing description".

It adds: "We will be examining whether the works carried out amount to breaches of the planning permission, listed building consent and advertisement consents and, if so, what can be done to mitigate the works or what enforcement might be suitable."

A council insider said the local authority is also gathering information from the developer about why certain works have been carried out in the shop and shopfront.

In the days since opening, Art Deco stained glass has been replaced at the front of the property but questions have been raised about the differences in the design.

The council letter also said "reinstatement options" of the tiles are being discussed with the developer.

Ms Thewliss, who has raised concerns directly with the council, said: "I have had concerns raised by residents who, like me, value new businesses in the Govanhill/Crosshill area, but wish to ensure that our precious built heritage is protected.

"It's clear that the shop unit needed work, but companies are obliged to stick to the rules set by planning and it is disappointing that this doesn't seem to have happened.

"I very much hope Loop and Scoop will do what they can put things right."

Glasgow City Council confirmed it has opened a planning enforcement case and is now working through this with the owner of the premises.

A council insider said it was felt the refit has been carried out to a "high standard" but some further issues at the site may have to be addressed, although the owner had tried to recreate a sense of the history of the site.

Local Labour councillor Soryia Siddique said: "I have been contacted regarding Queens Cafe renovations.

"There are concerns regarding safeguarding the character of the listed building and the surrounding conservation area.

"These have been raised with the council.

"I am advised this is being looked into by Glasgow City Council and details of the outcome will be provided."

MSP Paul Sweeney, who is a Trustee of Glasgow City Heritage Trust, said he had contacted Loop & Scoop several months ago to offer support on hiring heritage accredited contractors but had received no reply.

He rejected the suggestion that the business was being unfairly targeted.

Mr Sweeney said: "Nobody has any ill will towards them, I have no strong feelings towards their business.

"Nobody is malicious or vindictive here, what we are passionate about is heritage and ensuring listed buildings are kept to a high standard and there's conditions on these planning consents for good reason and they are not to be played fast and loose with, they are to be adhered to.

"I actually think broadly speaking it looks good but there have clearly been some variations which aren't acceptable, which include the removal of the tiling, which, if it had been damaged, could be reinstated where it was.

"It's not like we're trying to sabotage their project, we're trying to be helpful here, but they clearly haven't anticipated the public interest in making sure the city's heritage is protected.

"And it might seem petty and pernickety but it was all written down in the planning consent, it's not people arbitrarily finding fault."