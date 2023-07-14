Hundreds of golden retrievers and their owners have gathered in the Highlands as a tribute to the breed's ancestry.
Known for its affectionate nature, the breed is now popular across the globe but hails from the historical Guisachan estate in Glen Affric.
Now lovers of the breed have marked the birth of the first golden retrievers 155 years on.
Sir Dudley Majoribanks, later known as Lord Tweedmouth, set out to create a dog suited to the upland game of the Scottish Highlands in 1868.
The first three puppies were born that year to Nous, a wavy-coated retriever, and Belle, a tweed water spaniel.
Their offspring - named Primrose, Cowslip and Crocus - have formed the foundation of the breed now known as golden retrievers.
At the heart of the breed with their long coat, the dogs were bred to be apt at hunting grouse, partridge and deer.
Owners from as far as Australia and Japan travelled to the Highlands for the annual meeting organised by the Golden Retriever Club of Scotland.
Events, taking place from Monday to Friday, included workshops, talks and a championship dog show taking place on the final day.
Thursday is thought to have seen one of the world’s largest gatherings of the breed in one place.
It all took place nearby a statue commemorating the breed at Tomich in Strathglass to the west of Loch Ness.
