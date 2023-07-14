The move comes after the on-site student population has risen by 22% in the last five years.

The proposals are aimed at tackling site constraints at Edinburgh College of Art campus including the number growth which is "placing a strain on the existing infrastructure".

A statement prepared by Hawkins\Brown Architects and HarrisonStevens, landscape Architect, has been submitted to support the planning and listed building consent applications for the redevelopment of Edinburgh College of Art’s Lauriston Campus at Lauriston Place.

The plans say its current status of having subject areas split by location “reduces opportunities for interdisciplinary practice and the efficiencies of co-location” and that future growth aspirations of the college will be inhibited by the existing set-up.

“The Edinburgh College of Art project addresses a number of key strategic objectives,” the statement reveals. “The project will help define a more outward-facing ECA with a new reception and out-reach space in the engine room of the fire station and new landscaping to the Lauriston Place frontage.

“This will help define a more positive threshold and entrance sequence to the campus and also address how ECA engages with Lauriston Place and the city.”

The former fire station, left, will be refurbished, with landscaping also planned within the campus (Image: Hawkins\Brown Architects and HarrisonStevens)

The historic 1901 Central Fire Station, which remained operational until 1988 when the building was refurbished to become the headquarters of Lothian and Border Fire Brigade and the Museum of Fire, will form a major part of redevelopment.

The headquarters and the museum were relocated when the building was acquired by the University of Edinburgh in 2016. The new site will also serve as staff hub and events space.

The plans also involve relocating maker and digital fabrication facilities to the main building and the stables “to create centralised resources to be used by all disciplines”.

It said new student collaboration and social spaces can be created and allow for the creation of a range of new open-plan, flexible studio spaces across the campus that can be assigned to different cohorts.

Relocating the Reid School of Music from Alison House to the campus “establish stronger connection between media departments and integrate the Reid School of Music with existing image and sound facilities to encourage collaboration between departments”.

ECA alumni include Dame Elizabeth Blackadder and Sir Eduardo Paolozzi.

