The Met Office has issued yellow weather alerts in areas which could see up to 60mm of rainfall and even lightning strikes.

Residents and business owners in parts of the Highlands and in areas through Perthshire up to Aberdeen have been warned flooding is expected.

However, the downpour is expected across the country with many areas seeing at least 15-25mm of rainfall.

The higher ground of Angus, Aberdeenshire and East Highland could expect as much as 40-60mm of rain.

The warning will come into place at 8pm tonight and last through the night until 8am on Saturday.

The weather may also impact travel, but Network Rail has assured staff is preparing for the heavy rain.

In a tweet, the rail company wrote: "We’re expecting some very wet weather this evening and into the weekend. We have been working with our infrastructure teams and train operators to prepare. We’re also likely to see strong winds and some lightning strikes in areas too.

“Across the country, teams have been preparing for this, checking known flood sites and our fixed pumps are ready for the wet weather. Engineers are making sure vehicles are loaded with spare parts in case lightning causes damage to any of our signalling equipment.

“We’re expecting all train operators to run a normal timetable, but our weather specialists are monitoring the forecast and actual rainfall totals closely in case we need to impose speed restrictions for safety reasons in the worst affected areas.”

The Met Office also warned that power disruption is possible.

A statement from the forecaster added: "Rain will become heavy and persistent across Scotland from the south this evening, clearing later in the night.

"Many areas will see 15-25mm, with some places, particularly higher ground of Angus, Aberdeenshire and East Highland seeing as much as 40-60mm.

"Lightning may be an additional hazard in a few places. Some disruption to transport and infrastructure is likely."