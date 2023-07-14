A Scottish wildlife park has welcomed five new residents after they emerged from their underground burrows.
Arctic fox cubs have been photographed walking around their home at Highland Wildlife Park in Kincraig, Scotland.
The litter was born to parents Sarah and Jack on May 7, but begin their life underground.
Videos of the cubs, also known as kits, have captured them running around the park with their parents before one of their offspring comes up to the camera and playfully licks it.
Although the global population of Arctic foxes is currently stable, there population is declining in some places and they have been deemed as critically low.
They are normally known for their thick, white fur but cubs are born grey or brown and adults change their colouring depending on the season.
Keith Gilchrist, animal collection manager at Highland Wildlife Park, said: "We were thrilled to welcome Sarah and Jack’s first litter of cubs on 9 May.
"Sarah has been very busy building an extensive network of tunnels and burrows and has spent a lot of time underground with the cubs in the weeks following their birth.
"It is fantastic to now see them growing in confidence and getting curious about the world beyond the burrows.
"Some lucky visitors have already been able to spot them out and about exploring their enclosure.
"Like all the animals in our care, our Arctic foxes play an important role in attracting and engaging thousands of visitors each year so they can learn about the threats animals face in the wild and the action they can take to help.
"Their power to connect people with nature and encourage behaviour change is invaluable."
