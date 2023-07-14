A new list of the top 10 places to travel to to witness the unforgettable experience has been published by luxury travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller.

Topping the list is the town of Húsavík on the north coast of Iceland, followed by The Azores in the North Atlantic Ocean and the Glacier Bay Basin in southeastern Alaska in third place.

Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, follows in fourth position behind the coastal town of Kaikoura on the South Island of New Zealand, which, like the Azores, is one of the few places in the world, where you can see sperm whales all year round.

Behind The Western Cape in South Africa and Silver Bank in the Atlantic Ocean north of the Dominican Republic in eighth position on the list is the Isle of Mull, which is regarded as one of the best locations in Scotland for seeing whales.

About Mull, the list noted: “Orcas are known to hunt in groups of up to 30-40 members. Seeing an orca, with that beautiful black and white fur, is something extraordinary, but seeing a group gathered for the hunt is an unforgettable experience.

Tobermory on Mull (Image: John McMillan)

“One place where you can experience it is the Isle of Mull. Located in the west of Scotland, there you will find beautiful wild beaches and rocky islands. The best time to see orcas is between June and September, although pilot, humpback and northern bottlenose whales are also frequent in these seas.”

Making up the top 10 list of the best spots on the globe for whale watching Tarifa in Spain and Mirissa and Galle and Sri Lanka.

