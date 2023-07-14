Brought to you by
Auction House Scotland is preparing to host its 75th in-room auction as the company marks its 10th anniversary in Scotland's property auction industry.
The company was established in 2013 by property investor Ross Harper as part of the wider Auction House UK franchise, which had been in operation since 2007, and has since grown to be one of Scotland’s longest-running property auctioneers.
To date, the business has sold over 1,800 lots and held 74 in-room auctions, raising more than £119.7m for sellers.
The Scottish branch is one of 27 Auction House teams across the country, which together, form the UK’s most successful residential property auctioneer brand, selling over 3,300 lots in each of the last five years, and now delivering more than 200 auctions annually.
Auction House Scotland’s Director, Mandi Cooper, has been with the business from the very beginning and has reflected on how the company has evolved over the last decade:
“From flats to family homes, police boxes to pubs, castles to churches, and reservoirs to retail units, we’ve sold every type of property imaginable over the past decade.”
“Although a large proportion of our lots for sale continue to be run-down, and often unique properties, we’re now seeing more homes in ready-to-move-into condition in our catalogues as more people are discovering the speed and security an auction sale can offer vs. selling via the traditional estate agency route - with exchange on the fall of the hammer and completion within the following 28 days. This in turn is attracting a wider range of buyers to our auctions, including first time buyers looking to grab a bargain.”
“The use of online bidding has also evolved within our industry, particularly over the past few years following the Covid pandemic, and now enables more buyers and sellers across the UK (and the world) to bid at auction.
"We’re proud to be one of the few property auctioneers in the UK that operates a hybrid auction, where people can attend to bid in the room or watch via livestream on our website and bid online, by telephone or proxy. This has allowed us to stand out from the crowd, and alongside our weekly National Online Auctions, truly gives our clients the greatest flexibility when it comes to buying and selling property.”
Auction House Scotland are holding their milestone 75th in-room and live stream auction at 2.00pm on Thursday 20th July at the Radisson RED hotel in Glasgow.
They have a variety of 20 lots across Scotland going under the hammer that are sure to appeal to a wide range of property buyers, with guide prices from just £15,000+.
The mix of properties include a run-down stone-built house on the Isle of Harris at a guide price of £65,000+ offering a remote renovation project, to a grand sandstone eight-bedroom detached villa within easy reach of Glasgow city centre which is welcoming bids from £400,000+.
All lots going under the hammer at the 20th July sale, as well as details of how to register to bid, can be viewed on Auction House Scotland’s website here: www.auctionhouse.co.uk/scotland/auction/lots/8418
The auction will be live streamed allowing interested bidders the option to watch and bid online, whilst telephone and proxy bidding is also available if potential buyers are unable to attend the auction in person.
