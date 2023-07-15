The ceremony at Inverness Cathedral this afternoon is being conducted by the Most Reverend Mark Strange, Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church and Bishop of the Diocese of Moray, Ross & Caithness and the Very Reverend Sarah Murray, Provost of Inverness Cathedral.

Former first minister Alex Salmond and former health secretary Alex Neil will each deliver a eulogy with readings by First Minister Humza Yousaf, Scottish Parliament's Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone, and Highland SNP MSP and party leadership contender Kate Forbes.

Gaelic songs will be performed by Julie Foulis, accompanied by her husband Eamon Doorley. Mrs Ewing's grand-daughter Ciara will also sing at today's service.

The service follows a private funeral attended by family colleagues and friends last month in New Kilpatrick Church, Bearsden, at which her son, the MSP Fergus Ewing, led the tributes.

A statement issued by her family following her passing on June 21 said she was "generally considered the most important Scottish politician of her generation" and had "sparked the revival of the SNP's for tunes, which continue to this day".

Known as Madame Ecosse, Mrs Ewing became the SNP's first female parliamentarian - and second ever MP - after her surprise victory in the Hamilton by-election in 1967, declaring after her win: "Stop the world, Scotland wants to get on."

Winnie Ewing at home with her three children Fergus, Annabelle and Terry, pictured in the middle of the photograph, shortly after her victory in the Hamilton by-election in 1967. Photo Newsquest.

Despite losing the seat at the next election in 1970, she was re-elected to Westminster in 1974 for Moray and Nairn, and retained her seat in the second election in October of the same year.

She also served in the European Parliament, representing the Highlands and Islands after losing her Westminster seat in the 1979.

After resigning as an MEP in 1999, she stood as a candidate for the new Scottish Parliament and described as her most treasured memory presiding over its opening.

She told the opening session: "I want to begin with the words that I have always wanted either to say, or hear someone else say: 'The Scottish Parliament, which adjourned on March 25, 1707, is hereby reconvened.'"

Mrs Ewing represented the Highlands and Islands until 2003 and was president of the SNP until 2005 when she stood down from elected office. However, she remained a figurehead for the independence cause.

Her daughter Annabelle is also the Scottish Parliament's deputy presiding officer and flags were lowered to half mast outside Holyrood following the announcement of Mrs Ewing's death.

Paying tribute to her last month Mr Salmond said her triumph in the Hamilton by-election of 1967 "defined modern Scottish nationalism" and started a period of "unbroken" parliamentary representation. "Many politicians adapt to the climate. Few make the political weather. Winnie Ewing was one of those," he said.

The former first minister said that she had given Scottish nationalism "star quality, electoral credibility and an internationalist outlook". Mr Salmond recalled as a young politician watching her "legendary" ability to canvass voters, saying she could "light up the dreichest of high streets and inject energy and momentum into any campaign".

He said he "never forgot the lessons she taught me" and concluded that "above all she was a Scottish patriot".

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon will not be playing any official role in today's memorial service.

She described her sadness at news of her passing, tweeted last month: "Heartbroken by this news. I can't begin to convey the depth of gratitude I feel for the advice, wisdom, encouragement and inspiration Winnie gave me and so many others over the years.

"She was a master of the art of campaigning and it was a privilege to learn from her."

She said Scotland had lost "one of her foremost patriots and champions" and the SNP a "beloved icon", before concluding: "Thank you #madameecosse."

Mr Yousaf was also among the politicians who spoke about her work.

He said: "No words can truly capture the unique and unparalleled contribution that Winnie made to Scotland and Scottish politics.

"Her work over many decades - including in the UK, European and Scottish Parliaments - shaped the modern nation we have today."

Mrs Ewing was born in Glasgow in 1929 and gained a law degree from the city's university, before being elected to the UK Parliament.

Announcing her death, a statement issued on behalf of her family said: "She is survived by children Fergus, Annabelle and Terry, and grandchildren Natasha, Ciara, Jamie and Sophie.

"She also had a deep affection for daughters-in-law Fiona and Jacqui. She was a loving and devoted wife to Stewart Martin Ewing, who died in 2003, aged 76."



