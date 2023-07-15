Treacherous rebels or romantic heroes? A doomed cause or a valiant struggle for freedom?
The story of the Jacobites continues to captivate imaginations all over the world, fuelled in recent years by TV blockbuster Outlander, but their legacy is often shrouded by myth and legend.
A political movement that supported the restoration of the senior line of the House of Stuart to the British throne, the name derives from the first name of James II and VII, which in Latin translates as Jacobus.
When James went into exile after the November 1688 Glorious Revolution, the Parliament of England argued that he had abandoned the English throne, which they offered to his Protestant daughter Mary II, and her husband William III.
Jacobites argued monarchs were appointed by God, or divine right, and could not be removed, making the post-1688 regime illegitimate.
READ MORE: Outlander led to 'life-changing' opportunities for Glasgow Gael
The biggest misconception about the cause is that Jacobite Risings were a Scottish versus English conflict, says Jesper Ericsson, who is involved in a new exhibition at the University of Glasgow, organised to tie in with a major conference on the Outlander phenomenon, which runs from July 18-22.
"Earlier this year I went to visit Culloden, because I wanted some inspiration for the exhibition," said Mr Ericsson, who is a curator of Numismatics, which is the study of coins.
"I hadn't been to Culloden in many a year and as always it's a very atmospheric experience.
"You walk from the Jacobite lines trying to image them charging across the wet ground, the lines and muskets facing them and how horrific they must have felt.
"After taking in the outside experience, I went into the exhibition and couldn't help but overhear a comment that a tourist made to one of the front of house staff.
"I'm sure it's something that they hear quite a lot but the tourist basically said to him in a very determined and quite emotional voice, 'I'd be a Jacobite.'
"And a large part of me wanted to go up and say, how do you know? how are you so sure?
READ MORE: Glasgow to host global event on TV phenomenon that made David Cameron nervous
"I think the whole history of the Jacobites is so complex and I suppose that taps into part of the myths and the legends of the Jacobites, that only certain kinds of people became Jacobites, perhaps for political or religious reasons."
The truth of the matter, he says, is that Jacobites came from all walks of life and backgrounds.
"It was a very divisive period in that sense as well," he says.
"There were plenty of English Jacobites, there was plenty of support for the cause in England, as well as Ireland and Wales and abroad.
"If we take Culloden as an example, the British army fought the Jacobite army and the reason why we call it the British army is that Highland and Lowland Scots fought on both sides as well as English, as well as Europeans, as well as Welsh.
"One of the ongoing myths of the whole Jacobite story is that it is Scots versus English and that's simply not true."
Despite victory at Falkirk Muir in January 1746, the Battle of Culloden in April ended the Rebellion and significant backing for the Stuart cause.
Charles escaped to France, but was unable to win support for another attempt, and died in Rome in 1788.
READ MORE: Culloden, collonialism and PTSD...Scotland and the dark secrets of our bloody battlefields
Chasing the Jacobite Dream at the Hunterian Museum explores how medals played a key role in a long propaganda war, with a new collection, sourced in 2018, on display for the first time.
The British crown used them to assert royal authority and humiliate their enemies.
For Jacobites, medals were emotive symbols of loyalty and dynamic reminders to the faithful to chase the dream of a Stuart restoration.
"One of the medals relates to the 45 rising itself," says Mr Ericsson.
"For Jacobites, medals could be very emotional items - it's a reminder to them that the cause is alive.
"It is a medal that is designed to be sewn onto an item of clothing and has an image of Bonnie Prince Charlie on it and is quite worn.
"We have no way of saying that it was worn by a soldier on the march up to Culloden but the fact that it is worn suggests it was an emotional item to the person that owned it.
"We also have a really small medal, which was designed to be put onto a ring or a necklace and it's a very small image of the Prince.
"Depending on how you feel it can be an open symbol of support or a hidden symbol."
Chasing the Jacobite Dream runs until November 5.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here