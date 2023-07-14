However, the Fringe can quickly become expensive with so many shows taking place over the month of August.

Luckily, there are some easy tips and tricks for enjoying the whole festival on a budget with a number of free things to do.

Top tips for enjoying the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023 on a budget

Here are some top tips for enjoying Fringe 2023 in Edinburgh on any budget:

See the free shows on offer at the Fringe

While many events require payment upfront for attendance to shows, there is a whole programme of free events taking place this year at the festival.

To find free shows taking place at the Fringe, visit the official Fringe website where you can filter the searches to show only free events by selecting 'Special Pricing' and 'Free'.

You could also try the Free Fringe, which is an alternative event that only asks that attendees pay what they can if they liked the show.

There is also The Free Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023 which was started back in 2004. It operates on a similar premise with the audience being asked to donate.

Become a Friend for 2for1 special pricing

If you sign up as a friend of the Fringe, you'll get access to 2for1 offers on selected shows, allowing you to split the cost of two shows in half.

Becoming a friend costs as little as £39 per year with members also getting priority booking and merchandise discounts.

Find out about the Become a Friend scheme on the Fringe website.

See the street performers

Aside from the theatre events, there are also hundreds of street events taking place across the city with buskers, living statues and more available to see for free.

However, it is highly encouraged that you pay the performers to show your appreciation if you can afford it.

The Half Price Hut

The Fringe Festival operates a Half Price Hut which offers half-price tickets for shows starting that same day or the next morning.

The Half Price Hut starts on the first Wednesday of the Festival which will be August 9.

The Half Price Hut can be found at the Fringe Box Office, Old Assembly Close, High Street, EH1 1QS.