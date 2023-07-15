Cycling Scotland has pulled together a set of statistics that aim to bust some myths around cycling - and in doing so make the roads safer for everyone using them.
Most people have heard the tired old tropes about reckless people on bikes jumping red lights and refusing to wear helmets.
Here are some of the top myths and the real facts to bust them:
Myth: If there is a bike lane, people on bikes should get off the road.
Fact: It’s not compulsory to cycle in a bike lane or on a shared pavement.
Myth: People on bikes shouldn’t move past stationary traffic.
Fact: Filtering is legal. People on bikes can ride past stationary traffic to keep moving.
Myth: Cycling slows down road traffic.
Fact: Bikes take up less space and cause less congestion than cars.
Myth: People on bikes should cycle close to the gutter.
Fact: The centre of the lane is often the safest place to cycle to see the road ahead, be seen, and prevent close passes.
Myth: Cyclists shouldn’t be in the middle of the road.
Fact: The Highway Code advises people to cycle in the middle of the lane, as it's often the safest place.
Myth: Cyclists don't pay road tax.
Fact: Everyone pays for our roads through general and local taxation.
Myth: Cycling two abreast is illegal.
Fact: The Highway Code advises that it is legal and can be safer for people to ride side-by-side on roads in Scotland, to prevent dangerous overtaking.
Myth: Wearing dark clothing at night while cycling causes accidents
Fact: The figures just don't bear this out. Dark clothing at night was a contributing factor in only a small number of collisions.
