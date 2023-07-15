Lorna Slater has admitted that a key biodiversity strategy has been delayed amid claims interested groups are being “denied the opportunity to have their say”.
The Scottish Government has been accused of “welly-dragging” over the hold-ups – with the blueprint now not set to be published until the end of the year.
Earlier this year, Ms Slater confirmed an investment plan is being drawn up to lever in “responsible private finance” to plug a £20bn funding gap for nature.
The biodiversity strategy is set to include commitments on restoring and regenerating biodiversity by 2045.
But Ms Slater, the Greens minister who leads the government policy on biodiversity, has admitted that the final strategy is to be delayed with another round of consultation to take place.
She said: “Our original intention was to consult on the final draft biodiversity strategy and delivery plan in Spring 2023 with a view to publishing the final strategy and delivery plan in in Summer 2023.
Read more: Ministers to lever in 'private finance' to plug £20bn nature funds gap
“The time frame was put back by three months to allow key elements of the proposed Natural Environment Bill to be included in the consultation.
“The expanded consultation will be launched shortly with a view to final publication of the strategy and delivery plan later this year. “ The LibDems have criticised the delays and called on ministers to commit to long-term nature restoration projects.
LibDems climate emergency spokesperson, Liam McArthur, said: “Scotland is a beautiful country and we should be working to protect and enhance its natural assets.
“If the government is serious about boosting biodiversity and tackling the climate crisis, they need to stop their welly-dragging.
“The draft strategy was finished months ago but stakeholders and organisations are being denied the opportunity to have their say.
"They will hoping that these Scottish Government proposals are less bedevilled by problems than the well-meaning but hapless deposit return scheme or the now abandoned plans for marine areas that were so hated by coastal communities.”
Read more: Row over blood sports lobbying as MSPs consider shooting laws
He added: “I want to see a government that recognises we live in partnership with nature and demands better for our planet.
“They should be investing in long-term peatland restoration projects; rewarding sustainable agriculture through payment schemes and ensuring that EU biodiversity and climate change funding is fully replaced."
It comes as an SNP MSP Jackie Dunbar calls on the UK Government to act faster on nature restoration.
Despite biodiversity being devolved to the Scottish Parliament, the SNP has pointed to the European Parliament passing its Nature Restoration Law, which calls for binding targets to restore degraded ecosystems.
The legislation n comes on the same week that Rishi Sunak failed to agree the Horizon Europe deal with the EU – which the SNP claim is blocking Scotland from the vital research and development programme.
Read more: Scotland ‘must do more’ to protect vital habitats and species
SNP MSP Jackie Dunbar, who sits on Holyrood’s Net Zero Committee, said: “Seeing progress like this from our European neighbours really highlights Scotland and the EU’s shared vision for biodiversity and nature restoration – a vision that Brexit Britain is failing to live up to.
“While the Tory UK Government – backed by a Labour Party lurching further to the right every day – stumbles on with its regressive approach to Brexit, we in Scotland are using the limited powers of devolution to stay aligned with high European environmental standards.
“To help tackle the global climate and nature emergency, our SNP Government is not only playing its part, but is ensuring that Scotland is leading the way in the UK on nature restoration – by investing £250 million to restore peatland, planting more trees than any other part of the UK every year through our biodiversity strategy to 2045 and co-chairing the Under 2 Coalition playing a leading international role alongside nations, states and regions.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here