Two eco protesters who attempted to disrupt the thanksgiving service for the King in Edinburgh have had charges against them dropped.
The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said “after careful consideration” there should be no proceedings taken against Imogen Robertson, 22, and Hannah Torrance-Bright, 21.
The two are both members of the This Is Rigged environmental protest group.
They were arrested and charged with an alleged breach of the peace after attempting to climb over a barrier on the Royal Mile.
In a statement, the group said that they had targeted the procession to demand a “fair future for our people, and for people around the world living on the frontlines of climate disaster.”
A COPFS spokesperson said: "The Procurator Fiscal received a report relating to a 22-year-old and a 21-year-old female and an incident said to have occurred on 5 July 2023.
"After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, prosecutors decided that there should be no proceedings taken at this time.
"The Crown reserves the right to proceed in the future should it be considered appropriate to do so."
This is Rigged have carried out a number of high profile protests in recent months, including repeatedly disrupting First Minister’s Questions in the Scottish Parliament.
In March, two supporters of the group smashed the glass case housing William Wallace’s sword at the Wallace Monument in Stirling.
Following her arrest, Ms Bright, a community worker, said: “We stand with the people of Scotland, we’re fighting for a fairer future for all.
“This event includes a so-called ‘People’s Procession,’ but this is not representative of the people of Scotland, when the average Scot is struggling to make ends meet - when mothers are resorting to starving themselves to feed their children.
“This pageantry is insulting in the face of the hardship ordinary people are facing.
“I will not celebrate an old man getting a sparkly new sword, while my own community is under threat. It is time for us to take back our power, to fight for our own survival.”
Another six people were arrested during the day, including three men and one woman who were arrested for alleged threatening behaviour and failing to desist.
The force said their arrests were later changed to a Recorded Police Warning.
One man was arrested for theft, while another was arrested in connection with an outstanding warrant.
