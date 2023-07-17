The Fringe is a fantastic but exhausting experience that can sometimes be unpredictable when it comes to the weather and other factors.

With that said, here are some key items you need to bring with you when enjoying the performances and comedy shows at the Edinburgh Festival.

The must-bring items for those going to the Fringe Festival in 2023

Cash (not card)

While this may seem like an obvious suggestion, many of us go through life cashless, meaning we only use the contactless on our debit cards to make purchases.

However, the event is donation-heavy, seeing patrons tip street performers to show their appreciation while free indoor events strongly encourage whip-arounds.

A suitable rain jacket

Edinburgh's weather isn't always predictable meaning one minute you could be basking in sunny weather before being drenched in a hurricane of rain.

Make sure you bring with you a good-quality waterproof jacket that will keep you dry in the worst-case scenario.

If the weather is good, you can pack it away in a zip-up backpack.

Good walking shoes

As said previously, a day at the Fringe can be a long one with lots of walking to and from venues.

Edinburgh is also notoriously hilly, making a day of here walking hard for those not used to the Royal Mile and the rest of the capital.

Bringing a pair of walking shoes will go a long way in ensuring you have a comfortable and more enjoyable time.

A water bottle

To save money on bottled water and to ensure you are hydrated, consider bringing a reusable bottle of water with you.

Edinburgh also has a number of free public water fountains around the city centre that can be found via the Scottish Water website where each spot is pinpointed on an interactive map.

Phone battery pack

A whole day away from power sockets can really challenge your mobile phone battery which is why having a backup power source is a no-brainer.

Losing access to your phone can make the day more stressful as you may find it harder to locate events and meet friends seeing other performances.