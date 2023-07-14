The member's bill - which is introduced by an MSP who is not a Scottish Government minister - would create a 150 metre buffer zone to stop protests taking place outside hospitals and other medical facilities that provide abortion services, has already received support from a majority of MSPs, including First Minister Humza Yousaf, former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, and the leaders of the Scottish Greens, Scottish Labour and the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

Anti-abortion protestors have held vigils outside various hospitals around Scotland and are expected to launch a legal challenge if, as expected, the bill passes.

Gillian Mackay MSP said: “I’m delighted that today we’ve received the official right to introduce this legislation.

"With the backing of 4 out of 5 party leaders, including the First Minister, we will now bring the Bill forward as quickly as possible on the return from summer recess.

“It’s time to put an end to the harassment and intimidation we have seen outside abortion service providers, and today is a key milestone in that journey.

"I want to thank all the organisations, groups and colleagues who have supported this Bill and helped us get to this point.“