Police have launched a manhunt after a young woman was sexually assaulted in Glasgow city centre
Detectives have appealed for witnesses to the attack, which happened on Bath Street, near Buchanan Street, on Friday night.
The 23-year-old woman was walking on a footpath below the Buchannan Galleries building, when was approached by a man who attempted to engage her in conversation before sexually assaulting her.
The woman walked towards Dundas Street where she screamed and was assisted by three members of the public.
The man ran off down Dundas Street towards Queen Street train station.
Police have described the suspect as around 35-years-old, 5ft 7in tall, skinny build, white pale skin, ginger coloured beard and short ginger hair.
He’s reported to have bad teeth and spoke with a European accent. He was wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.
Detective Constable Richard Carson, of Glasgow CID, said: “This was a frightening attack on a lone female within Glasgow City Centre.
“The victim didn’t require medical assistance but this assault has been very distressing for her.
“Enquiries are ongoing to trace the man and officers will be carrying out regular patrols of the area.
“I would urge anyone who has information regarding the incident, or any members of public who assisted the woman, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 0176 of 15 July, 2023.
Alternatively Crimestoppers can be called on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”
