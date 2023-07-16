The Scottish Labour leader believes that safe consumption rooms could already be opened by the Scottish Government, and that decriminalisation of drug use is not needed.

Earlier this month, the Scottish Government unveiled a new policy paper which made a number of radical proposals, including decriminalisation of possession for personal use supervised drug consumption facilities.

But these were rejected by the Uk Government within an hour of being published.

Figures published last year revealed that 1,330 people died drug-related deaths in Scotland in 2021.

Scotland’s fatalities were 4.9 times higher than England and Wales, and 3.8 times higher than the next worst European nation, Norway