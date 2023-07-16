Around 55 pilot whales came ashore on the beach at Traigh Mhòr in Tolsta, on the Isle of Lewis.

It is understood a number of the whales have died.

Police have urged people to keep away from the scene.

Reckoned to be about 55 pilot whales stranded on Traigh Mhor at North Tolsta in the Isle of Lewis this morning. pic.twitter.com/yokwcnTQLO — Angus B MacNeil MP🇺🇦 (@AngusMacNeilSNP) July 16, 2023

Stornoway Coastguards were alerted to the incident before 8am this morning.

Police Scotland said: “Officers are currently assisting partners with a number of stranded pilot whales on the beach at Tolsta, Stornoway.

“To allow the whales the best chance of survival, please avoid the area.”

Originally the pod was thought to be a group of dolphins but it soon emerged they are pilot whales.