More than 50 workers at the Defence Equipment & Support (DES) munitions depot in Beith, Scotland will walk out tomorrow In a dispute over bonuses.

A majority of 93 per cent of GMB members at the depot voted for strike action.

Managers and craft workers are in receipt of bonuses whilst non-craft workers do not, meaning non-craft workers get less than many supermarket workers.

DES is an arm’s length body of the Ministry of Defence which delivers equipment and support services to the UK armed forces.

Chris Kennedy, GMB Scotland Organiser, said: “These workers are utterly vital to the UK armed forces – they deserve to be recognised as such.

“Instead, management have allowed a two tier workforce to develop, fostering bitterness and anger among workers.

“Today’s strike is the first in the history of the DES – it cannot be allowed to carry on.

“If the Defence Secretary does not step in to right this wrong, supplies of the crucial missiles manufactured at Beith will soon run low.