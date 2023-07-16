A Conservative MP has not attended the House of Commons for over a year, following his arrest for sexual offences and misconduct in public office.
Andrew Rosindell has been under investigation by the Metropolitan Police since January 2020 and was formally detained in May last year.
He denies any wrongdoing and is on bail, which has been extended five times. He has not been charged.
After agreeing to stay away from Parliament following a request from the Tory chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris, he has not voted or spoken in the Commons since.
Details of his absence emerged in the Sunday Times.
Despite his lack of activity in parliament, and the charges hanging over him, he has been reselected to fight for his London seat of Romford in the next General Election.
After his local party backed him to be their candidate, the MP said: “I am humbled and honoured to have been reselected.
“It has been a privilege to serve the people of this wonderful community and I look forward to continuing to work tirelessly on their behalf.”
Tory party officials believed failing to reselect Rosindell could lead to his identification, while they thought privacy law prevented them from telling the public about his arrest.
The MP, who was not publicly identified when he was arrested, said: “I have on no occasion visited the parliamentary estate since May 17, 2022, and continue to respect the agreement not to come in.”
He described the arrangement as a “gentlemen’s agreement”.
Mr Rosindell is also under investigation for misconduct in public and abuse of a position of trust, with the offences covering the period from 2002 to 2009.
He was both a shadow minister and whip during the seven-year spell.
Mr Rosindell has at no point had the whip suspended, which would temporarily remove him from the parliamentary group of Tory MPs.
He is recorded as having last voted in the Commons on April 27, 2022, and spoken in a debate in the chamber on April 25 that year.
While he has not voted or spoken in the last year, he has submitted more than 600 written questions to ministers and taken part in foreign trips as part of his membership of all-party parliamentary groups.
His parliamentary office issued a statement saying the decision to reselect him was a “vote of confidence in Mr Rosindell’s leadership and record in office [that] underscores his commitment to serving the people of Romford, and his track record of delivering results for the community”.
