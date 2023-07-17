The 83-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on Annandale Street, Govanhill.

The fire in the ground-floor flat is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said: "We were alerted at 5.14pm on Sunday July 16, to reports of an alarm actuating from a property on Annandale Street, Glasgow.

“Operations control mobilised three fire appliances to the area and firefighters extinguished the fire affecting a ground floor flat of a four-storey tenement building.

“Sadly, an 83-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts are very much with her family, friends and the wider community at this difficult time.”

The SFRS said the fire is not being treated as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: “Around 5.40pm on Sunday 16 July, we were called to a report of a fire at a property on Annandale Street, Glasgow.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished.”