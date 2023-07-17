Firefighters found the first floor tenement flat in Bathgate Street, Dennistoun, “well alight” after being called out on Monday afternoon.

The street was taped off while four crews fought to extinguish the blaze.

A number of people have been referred to Glasgow Infirmary for medical care but none are said to have been seriously injured.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.22pm on Monday July 17 to reports of a building fire on Bathgate Street, Glasgow.

“Operations Control immediately mobilised four fire appliances to the scene and firefighters were met with a building well alight.

“Three male and one female casualty were handed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and taken to Glasgow Infirmary for precautionary checks and a further three casualties were discharged on scene.

“Firefighters remain in attendance and are working hard to extinguish the fire.”

One of the three appliances was still on site at about 4pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.35pm on Monday July 17, we were called to a report of a fire at a property on Bathgate Street, Glasgow.

“Emergency services are at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.”