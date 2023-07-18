Scotland's Covid-19 inquiry has cost almost £8million so far despite not yet holding any public hearings, data shows.
Set up and funded by the Scottish Government, the independent inquiry will examine how the country responded to the coronavirus pandemic.
It was set up in February of 2022 but has been hit with a number of delays including the resignation of chairwoman Lady Poole, who was replaced by Lord Brailsford.
The inquiry is currently collecting the experiences of members of the public, and is yet to hold a public hearing.
However, due to start-up costs including premises and IT expenses the probe has so far cost £7.8m up to June 30 of this year.
Read More: What can we expect from the Scottish Covid Inquiry?
Hearings are expected to resume in February of 2024 and will examine issues such as pre-pandemic planning, the decision to go into lockdown, the supply and distribution of personal protective equipment and how the virus was dealt with in care homes.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry told the BBC: "Costs involved with establishing and running an inquiry include staffing and infrastructure, such as IT systems, equipment, premises, and resourcing the legal, policy and other teams required to investigate the devolved strategic response to the pandemic.
"The legal team continues to carry out investigations and gather evidence.
"Work is ongoing towards the inquiry's first public event, a presentation on the epidemiology of Covid-19 to be held on 26 to 27 July in Dundee, as well as a preliminary hearing in August, and further hearings on the impact of the pandemic on health and social care from October."
At its conclusion the inquiry will both assess the reaction to the pandemic in 2020 and offer recommendations for any future such public health emergencies.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here