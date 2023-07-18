Grocery price inflation has seen the biggest drop since its peak in March but remains “incredibly high”, figures show.
Supermarket promotions helped the figure fall to 14.9% in the four weeks to July 9, down from 16.5% over the previous month, according to analysts Kantar.
It is the fourth month in a row that inflation has fallen from its peak of 17.5% in March.
The latest drop comes as supermarkets ramp up promotions, with spending on them up for the first time in two years, accounting for 25.2% of the market.
Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: “This will be good news for many households although, of course, the rate is still incredibly high.
“One of the biggest shifts we’ve seen in this area is retailers ramping up loyalty card deals like Tesco’s Clubcard Prices and Sainsbury’s Nectar Prices.
Read More: Scottish hotel in administration put up for sale at £3 million
“This could signal a change in focus by the grocers who had been concentrating their efforts on everyday low pricing, particularly by offering more value own-label lines.
“The boost to promotional spending has contributed to bringing inflation down but this isn’t all that’s driving the change. Prices were rising quickly last summer so this latest slowdown is partially down to current figures being compared with those higher rates one year ago.”
Households would have spent £683 more on their annual grocery bill to buy the same items as they did a year previously under the current level of inflation but have adapted their habits to limit the increase.
Mr McKevitt said: “It’s clear that shoppers have dramatically changed their behaviour to combat inflation, whether by trading down to cheaper products or visiting different grocers.
“The average annual increase to household spending over the past 12 months has actually been £330 – well below the hypothetical £683.”
Wimbledon contributed to spending on strawberries and fresh cream rising by 16% and 13% respectively compared with last year, and shoppers will have been relieved to see the average price for a pack of strawberries up by just 1p on last summer.
June’s barbecue weather saw volume sales of chilled burgers up 7% and chilled dips by 5%.
Hayfever remedies grew by 16% over the past month as people dealt with seasonal allergies.
Sainsbury’s sales grew by 10.7%, edging out Asda and Tesco at 10.5% and 10.2% respectively.
Aldi was again the fastest growing grocer, with sales up by 24%.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here