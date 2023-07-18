A Scottish renewable energy consultancy and service provider has won a major contract to support "the UK’s largest portfolio of co-located solar and battery assets".
Castle Douglas-headquartered Natural Power said that following DIF Capital Partners’ acquisition of the portfolio and solar assets, it is providing owners engineer support for the equipment procurement and construction management for the first two sites.
The wider portfolio consists of seven sites with a total capacity of 720MW, “understood to be the largest co-located portfolio of solar and battery storage in the UK”.
DIF Capital Partners, together with ib vogt, agreed the acquisition of a 100% interest in this greenfield portfolio from EGHL, and it is described as the first of its kind to be connected to the National Grid’s transmission network.
Ralph Spernagel, construction director at Natural Power, said: “This project marks a huge milestone in the advancement of the UK’s renewable energy infrastructure, and we’re proud to be involved in such a high-profile development.
"For this first-of-a-kind project, we’re dealing with both distribution and transmission level stakeholders at a national level, handling an extra layer of complexity, but we’re paving the way for future successes and the expansion of more hybrid sites that are essential for achieving our renewable energy targets in the years ahead.”
During the procurement phase, Natural Power supported the procurement exercise across the areas of project design viability, equipment specification and pricing, on behalf of DIF, for the battery supply and balance of plant contracts.
Natural Power also supported with technical advice in the procurement of the gridworks, the solar works and stakeholder management.
Natural Power said: “Developing a resilient energy system that meets the demand of our ever-growing energy needs, requires adding battery storage systems into the electricity grid – enabling the storage and discharge of electricity to support the grid’s requirements.
"If you want to develop, finance, build or operate a storage project, Natural Power can help ensure that it has the best possible chance of success.”
Promoter of Midnight Sun Weekender on Stornoway goes bust
The promoter of the Midnight Sun Weekender, a music festival which was due to take place in Stornoway in May, has gone into liquidation, with returns to creditors not anticipated.
The move comes after directors cancelled the event in mid-May, citing a range of “unexpected and late-arising operational challenges”, leaving cancellation the “only option”.
More Scottish homeowners falling behind on mortgage payments
A leading debt charity has called for government intervention to assist struggling households with rising mortgage repayments and energy bill arrears.
StepChange Scotland has reported an increase in the number of its clients who are behind on their mortgage payments, revealing the "tangible effect that rising interest rates are now having on clients' debts". Nearly a third of new clients during the three months to the end of June attributed their debt problems to the cost-of-living crisis.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel