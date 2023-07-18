A group of healthcare workers who have developed long Covid and other post-viral conditions as a result of infections contracted in the workplace warned that the decision by the Scottish Government to scrap mask requirements in health and care settings in May is "flawed and dangerous" because it puts clinically vulnerable patients at risk and increases the risk that staff will be repeatedly re-infected and potentially develop long Covid.

They want to see mask rules to be reinstated with "immediate" effect and all staff provided with well-fitting FFP2 masks as a minimum, noting that there is "substantial evidence" that use of FFP2 or FFP3 respirator masks - as opposed to surgical masks - reduce the risk of occupational exposure and transmission to patients.

We want Herald readers to have their say:

Since the beginning of 2022, Covid mitigations and monitoring has been gradually lifted, including social distancing in venues such as hospitality, mask in shops/public transport, availability of Covid tests, and the collection of official Covid data on prevalence.

The focus is on preventing and reducing severe infections, for example through the use of vaccines and antivirals.

There is concern that the virus which causes Covid is airborne, and some scientists have called for tougher mitigations to reduce its spread in this way through better ventilation and cleaning of indoor air in public spaces, for example by using Hepa filters.