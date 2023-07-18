This weekend (26-29 July) Lerwick will play host to a weekend of international music and culture and welcome some of the world's most spectacular seafaring vessels to the island for the Tall Ships Races' 2023.
Sailing ships from around the world will take part in the festival, with Lerwick one of the key destinations on the route, which departs from Den Helder in the Netherlands, travels across to Hartlepool in North East England and then heads north to Norwegian Fredrikstad.
As one of the host harbours, Lerwick in Shetland will host an international music and culture festival as part of their welcome to the ships this weekend.
The event is already a roaring success with tickets for the festivities surrounding the event, including the headline gigs, completely sold out.
However, for those not lucky enough to have secured a ticket to the Tall Ships Races’ dock in Lerwick, The Herald Scotland is hosting a live stream which will take viewers into the heart of the action between 26-29 July.
Read more: Promoter of Midnight Sun Weekender on Stornoway goes bust
On our live stream you will be able to see behind the scenes footage and watch interviews with participants at the heart of the races and festival.
Every day of the live stream will offer something different, and concludes with a live show.
Wednesday’s opening night will see a performance by Peatbog Faeries, a Skye band who have risen to become one of Scotland’s biggest names in contemporary folk music.
The following night will be led by Tide Lines, a four-piece folk pop band who are making waves on Scotland’s folk music scene by putting an indie spin on trad. The band have previously headlined a sold-out show at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom.
Read more: Midnight Sun festival: Refund nightmare for ticket buyers
Friday then concludes with a live performance from other big name from Scotland's trad scene, Peat & Diesel.
Each day also includes live DJ sets with tribute act, Queen II, also playing on Saturday night.
With tickets sold out, this is the only chance to enjoy the full event in Lerwick.
Watch the live stream in our player above.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here