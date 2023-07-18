Sailing ships from around the world will take part in the festival, with Lerwick one of the key destinations on the route, which departs from Den Helder in the Netherlands, travels across to Hartlepool in North East England and then heads north to Norwegian Fredrikstad.

As one of the host harbours, Lerwick in Shetland will host an international music and culture festival as part of their welcome to the ships this weekend.

The event is already a roaring success with tickets for the festivities surrounding the event, including the headline gigs, completely sold out.

However, for those not lucky enough to have secured a ticket to the Tall Ships Races’ dock in Lerwick, The Herald Scotland is hosting a live stream which will take viewers into the heart of the action between 26-29 July.

On our live stream you will be able to see behind the scenes footage and watch interviews with participants at the heart of the races and festival.

Every day of the live stream will offer something different, and concludes with a live show.

Wednesday’s opening night will see a performance by Peatbog Faeries, a Skye band who have risen to become one of Scotland’s biggest names in contemporary folk music.

The following night will be led by Tide Lines, a four-piece folk pop band who are making waves on Scotland’s folk music scene by putting an indie spin on trad. The band have previously headlined a sold-out show at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom.

Friday then concludes with a live performance from other big name from Scotland's trad scene, Peat & Diesel.

Each day also includes live DJ sets with tribute act, Queen II, also playing on Saturday night.

With tickets sold out, this is the only chance to enjoy the full event in Lerwick.

Watch the live stream in our player above.