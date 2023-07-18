The incident was reported around 9.15pm on Monday.

The fire at the building on Walmer Drive in the city centre was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

No-one was injured.

Inspector Neil McGurk said: “The fire is not currently being treated as suspicious but enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“If anyone was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious then please get in touch with us. Likewise, if you have dash-cam or private CCTV footage that could assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3690 of Monday, 17 July, 2023.