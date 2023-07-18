A total of 87 green spaces across Scotland were presented with a Green Flag Award, which recognises the very best outdoor areas.

The International Green Flag Award acts as a benchmark for clean, safe and well-maintained parks and green spaces.

The award is bestowed upon parks and greenspaces that demonstrate excellent management and adherence to environmental standards.

Winners of the 2023 awards, which are administered in Scotland by environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful, include parks managed by local authorities, community groups, universities and other organisations.

Edinburgh had the most winners with 38, representing over one third of the total Green Flag Awards across Scotland.

Aberdeen City had nine, Dundee and South Ayrshire both had seven.

Glasgow had four winners, with the city's Botanic Gardens the recipient of an Award while Linn Park Wildlife Trail, Southern Necropolis and Overnewton Park won Community Awards.

Of the 38 parks and green spaces in Edinburgh to receive an award, 35 are maintained by Edinburgh City Council, with the remaining three by the Friends of Corstorphine Hill (Corstorphine Hill LNR Community Walled Garden), NHS Lothian (Royal Edinburgh Hospital), and Heriot Watt University (The Lawn & Central Woodlands).

To make sure Edinburgh’s parks are kept to a high standard, each year the Council checks all its parks and gardens using Green Flag Award criteria.

The capital placed third overall in the UK in terms of total Green Flag Awards.

Culture and Communities Convener, Councillor Val Walker, said: “I am delighted that 38 parks around Edinburgh have been recognised by Keep Scotland Beautiful and the Green Flag Awards scheme.

"The scheme recognises the quality of parks and greenspaces, their benefits to communities and the hard work of managers, staff and volunteers who keep them ticking over.

“Here in the Capital, we are truly spoiled for choice across the city when it comes to fantastic parks and green spaces. Each different space has a unique character and significance for the residents and visitors that it welcomes.

"As part of our Edinburgh's Thriving Greenspaces 2050 strategy, we are committed to doing everything we can to safeguard, preserve and improve these spaces so that people can continue to enjoy them, and communities feel involved in how they are looked after.”

Jamie Ormiston, Senior Awards Officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Congratulations to our 38 award winners in Edinburgh. Every park has a wide range of people visiting them and their requirements can vary. What is essential is that they are well maintained and provide a safe place for people to relax and have fun.

“Our award-winning parks have demonstrated they are worthy winners, meeting the criteria of the coveted international award. Receiving this prestigious benchmark recognises all the hard work that has gone into maintaining and managing these precious green open spaces.

“It is imperative that Scotland reconnects with the natural world if we are to fix the biodiversity crisis and these green spaces will provide a space for people of all ages to do that.

“Green spaces are so important for our physical and mental wellbeing and it’s fantastic to see such a wide range of parks and green spaces across the entire length of the country. I encourage everyone to make the most of them this summer.”

This year saw four new winners among the 87 green spaces in Scotland that won a Green Flag Award for 2023, including South Ayrshire Council's Knochcushan Gardens and Orchard Gardens.

Cove Woodland and Ury Riverside Park both won Community Awards for the first time, while Midlothian's Straiton Pond and King's Park, Dalkeith picked up Green Flag Awards for the first time since 2019.

Across the UK there were 2,216 winners, a record number and up eight from 2022’s total of 2,208.