With so many important school dates and holidays in the Scottish calendar, it can sometimes be a daunting task to keep on top of it all.
This is why we have rounded up when each term begins and when every major Scottish school holiday is in 2023 and 2024.
With that said, here is when the school holidays are in your council area.
When are the Scottish school holidays and terms for 2023 and 2024?
Here are all the important term times and school holiday dates in each Scottish council for 2023 and 2024:
Highland Council
Summer 2023 ends: August 11
October Holidays: October 9 to 20
Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 5, 2024
Spring Half Term: February 19 to 21
Spring holidays: Match 29 to April 12
Summer Holidays 2024: June 28
Moray Council
Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 17
October Holidays: October 9 to 20
Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 5, 2024
Spring Half Term: February 9 to 12
Spring Holidays: March 29 to April 12
Summer Holidays 2024: June 28
Aberdeenshire Council
Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 18
October Holidays: October 16 to 27
Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 5, 2024
Spring Half Term: February 12 to 14
Spring Holidays: March 29 to April 12
Summer Holidays 2024: July 8
Aberdeen City Council
Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 22
October Holidays: October 16 to 27
Christmas and New Year: December 22 to January 5, 2024
Spring Half Term: February 12 to 14
Spring Holidays: April 1 to 12
Summer Holidays 2024: July 5
Angus Council
Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 15
October Holidays: October 2 to 13
Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 5, 2024
Spring Half Term: February 15 to 19
Spring Holidays: April 1 to 12
Summer Holidays: June 27
Dundee City Council
Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 15
October Holidays: October 9 to 20
Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 5, 2024
Spring Half Term: February 16 to 19
Spring Holidays: March 29 to April 12
Summer Holidays: June 28
Perth and Kinross Council
Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 16
October Holidays: October 9 to October 20
Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 5
Spring Half Term: February 15 and 16
Spring Holidays: Match 29 to April 12
Summer Holidays: June 27
Fife Council
Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 11
October Holidays: October 9 to 20
Christmas and New Year: December 21 to January 3
Spring Half Term: February 15 and 16
Spring Holidays: March 29 to April 12
Summer Holidays: July 1
Clackmannanshire Council
Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 16
October Holidays: October 9 to 20
Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 5
Spring Half Term: February 14 to 16
Spring Holidays: March 29 to April 12
Summer Holidays: July 1
Falkirk Council
Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 16
October Holidays: October 6 to 23
Christmas and New Year: December 22 to January 8
Spring Half Term: February 9 to 13
Spring Holidays: March 28 to April 12
Summer Holidays: June 28
West Lothian Council
Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 15
October Holidays: October 6 to 17
Christmas and New Year: December 22 to January 8
Spring Half Term: February 9 to 20
Spring Holidays: Marc 28 to April 15
Summer Holidays: June 28
Midlothian Council
Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 16
October Holidays: October 13 to 24
Christmas and New Year: December 22 to January 9
Spring Half Term: February 9 to 19
Spring Holidays: March 28 to April 16
Summer Holidays: June 28
East Lothian Council
Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 14
October Holidays: October 11 to 21
Christmas and New Year: December 20 to January 6
Spring Half Term: February 7 to 18
Spring Holidays: April 4 to 22
Summer Holidays: June 26
Edinburgh City Council
Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 16
October Holidays: October 16 to 20
Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 9
Spring Half Term: February 12 to 16
Spring Holidays: March 29 to April 15
Summer Holidays: July 1
Scottish Borders Council
Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 16
October Holidays: October 6 to 17
Christmas and New Year: December 21 to January 8
Spring Half Term: From February 9 (different holidays for parts of the council)
Spring Holidays: March 28 to April 15
Summer Holidays: June 28
Dumfries and Galloway Council
Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 22
October Holidays: October 16 to 27
Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 5
Spring Half Term: February 12 to 14
Spring Holidays: March 25 to April 5
Summer Holidays: July 2
South Ayrshire Council
Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 21
October Holidays: October 16 to 20
Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 8
Spring Half Term: February 12 to 14
Spring Holidays: March 29 to April 15
Summer Holidays: June 28
East Ayrshire Council
Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 21
October Holidays: October 16 to 20
Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 5
Spring Half Term: February 9 to 14
Spring Holidays: March 29 to April 15
Summer Holidays: July 1
North Ayrshire Council (except Arran)
Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 21
October Holidays: October 16 to 20
Christmas and New Year: December 25 January 5
Spring Half Term: February 9 to 13
Spring Holidays: Marc 29 to April 12
Summer Holidays: July 1
South Lanarkshire
Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 16
October Holidays: October 16 to 20
Christmas and New Year: December 22 to January 8
Spring Half Term: February 12 to 14
Spring Holidays: March 28 to April 15
Summer Holidays: June 26
North Lanarkshire
Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 16
October Holidays: October 16 to 20
Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 5
Spring Half Term: February 12 to 14
Spring Holidays: March 28 to April 12
Summer Holidays: June 26
East Dunbartonshire Council
Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 16
October Holidays: October 16 to 23
Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 5
Spring Half Term: February 12 to 15
Spring Holidays: March 28 to April 12
Summer Holidays: June 26
Glasgow City Council
Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 16
October Holidays: October 16 to 20
Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 5
Spring Half Term: February 12 to 14
Spring Holidays: March 28 to April 15
Summer Holidays: June 26
West Dunbartonshire Council
Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 16
October Holidays: October 16 to 20
Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 5
Spring Half Term: February 12 to 14
Spring Holidays: March 29 to April 12
Summer Holidays: June 26
East Renfrewshire Council
Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 14
October Holidays: October 13 to 23
Christmas and New Year: December 22 to January 8
Spring Half Term: February 12 to 14
Spring Holidays: March 28 to April 15
Summer Holidays: June 26
Renfrewshire Council
Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 16
October Holidays: October 16 to 20
Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 8
Spring Half Term: February 12 to 15
Spring Holidays: March 29 to April 15
Summer Holidays: June 28
Inverclyde Council
Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 18
October Holidays: October 16 to 24
Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 5
Spring Half Term: February 12 to 15
Spring Holidays: March 29 to April 12
Summer Holidays: June 28
Stirling Council
Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 16
October Holidays: October 9 to 20
Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 5
Spring Half Term: February 12 to 16
Spring Holidays: March 29 to April 12
Summer Holidays: June 28
Argyll and Bute Council
Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 15
October Holidays: October 6 to 23
Christmas and New Year: December 21 to January 4
Spring Half Term: February 9 to 20
Spring Holidays: March 28 to April 15
Summer Holidays: June 28
Comhairle Nan Eilean Siar
Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 17
October Holidays: October 13 to 26
Christmas and New Year: December 21 to January 4
Spring Half Term: February 16 to 20
Spring Holidays: March 29 to April 15
Summer Holidays: June 27
Orkney Islands Council
Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 22
October Holidays: October 11 to 27
Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 5
Spring Half Term: February 16 to 20
Spring Holidays: April 1 to April 12
Summer Holidays: June 3
Shetland Island Council
Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 16
October Holidays: October 6 to 25
Christmas and New Year: December 22 to January 9
Spring Holidays: March 28 to April 15
Summer Holidays: June 28
Dates between some schools or even towns and islands within a council may differ slightly.
