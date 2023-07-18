This is why we have rounded up when each term begins and when every major Scottish school holiday is in 2023 and 2024.

With that said, here is when the school holidays are in your council area.

When are the Scottish school holidays and terms for 2023 and 2024?





School holidays differ between council areas in Scotland (PA) (Image: PA)

Here are all the important term times and school holiday dates in each Scottish council for 2023 and 2024:

Highland Council

Summer 2023 ends: August 11

October Holidays: October 9 to 20

Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 5, 2024

Spring Half Term: February 19 to 21

Spring holidays: Match 29 to April 12

Summer Holidays 2024: June 28

Moray Council

Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 17

October Holidays: October 9 to 20

Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 5, 2024

Spring Half Term: February 9 to 12

Spring Holidays: March 29 to April 12

Summer Holidays 2024: June 28

Aberdeenshire Council

Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 18

October Holidays: October 16 to 27

Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 5, 2024

Spring Half Term: February 12 to 14

Spring Holidays: March 29 to April 12

Summer Holidays 2024: July 8

Aberdeen City Council

Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 22

October Holidays: October 16 to 27

Christmas and New Year: December 22 to January 5, 2024

Spring Half Term: February 12 to 14

Spring Holidays: April 1 to 12

Summer Holidays 2024: July 5

Angus Council

Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 15

October Holidays: October 2 to 13

Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 5, 2024

Spring Half Term: February 15 to 19

Spring Holidays: April 1 to 12

Summer Holidays: June 27

Dundee City Council

Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 15

October Holidays: October 9 to 20

Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 5, 2024

Spring Half Term: February 16 to 19

Spring Holidays: March 29 to April 12

Summer Holidays: June 28

Perth and Kinross Council

Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 16

October Holidays: October 9 to October 20

Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 5

Spring Half Term: February 15 and 16

Spring Holidays: Match 29 to April 12

Summer Holidays: June 27

Fife Council

Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 11

October Holidays: October 9 to 20

Christmas and New Year: December 21 to January 3

Spring Half Term: February 15 and 16

Spring Holidays: March 29 to April 12

Summer Holidays: July 1

Clackmannanshire Council

Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 16

October Holidays: October 9 to 20

Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 5

Spring Half Term: February 14 to 16

Spring Holidays: March 29 to April 12

Summer Holidays: July 1

Falkirk Council

Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 16

October Holidays: October 6 to 23

Christmas and New Year: December 22 to January 8

Spring Half Term: February 9 to 13

Spring Holidays: March 28 to April 12

Summer Holidays: June 28

West Lothian Council

Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 15

October Holidays: October 6 to 17

Christmas and New Year: December 22 to January 8

Spring Half Term: February 9 to 20

Spring Holidays: Marc 28 to April 15

Summer Holidays: June 28

Midlothian Council

Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 16

October Holidays: October 13 to 24

Christmas and New Year: December 22 to January 9

Spring Half Term: February 9 to 19

Spring Holidays: March 28 to April 16

Summer Holidays: June 28

East Lothian Council

Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 14

October Holidays: October 11 to 21

Christmas and New Year: December 20 to January 6

Spring Half Term: February 7 to 18

Spring Holidays: April 4 to 22

Summer Holidays: June 26

Edinburgh City Council

Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 16

October Holidays: October 16 to 20

Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 9

Spring Half Term: February 12 to 16

Spring Holidays: March 29 to April 15

Summer Holidays: July 1

Scottish Borders Council

Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 16

October Holidays: October 6 to 17

Christmas and New Year: December 21 to January 8

Spring Half Term: From February 9 (different holidays for parts of the council)

Spring Holidays: March 28 to April 15

Summer Holidays: June 28

Dumfries and Galloway Council

Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 22

October Holidays: October 16 to 27

Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 5

Spring Half Term: February 12 to 14

Spring Holidays: March 25 to April 5

Summer Holidays: July 2

South Ayrshire Council

Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 21

October Holidays: October 16 to 20

Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 8

Spring Half Term: February 12 to 14

Spring Holidays: March 29 to April 15

Summer Holidays: June 28

East Ayrshire Council

Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 21

October Holidays: October 16 to 20

Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 5

Spring Half Term: February 9 to 14

Spring Holidays: March 29 to April 15

Summer Holidays: July 1

North Ayrshire Council (except Arran)

Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 21

October Holidays: October 16 to 20

Christmas and New Year: December 25 January 5

Spring Half Term: February 9 to 13

Spring Holidays: Marc 29 to April 12

Summer Holidays: July 1

Schools across Scotland return in August 2023 (David Jones/PA Wire) (Image: PA)

South Lanarkshire

Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 16

October Holidays: October 16 to 20

Christmas and New Year: December 22 to January 8

Spring Half Term: February 12 to 14

Spring Holidays: March 28 to April 15

Summer Holidays: June 26

North Lanarkshire

Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 16

October Holidays: October 16 to 20

Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 5

Spring Half Term: February 12 to 14

Spring Holidays: March 28 to April 12

Summer Holidays: June 26

East Dunbartonshire Council

Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 16

October Holidays: October 16 to 23

Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 5

Spring Half Term: February 12 to 15

Spring Holidays: March 28 to April 12

Summer Holidays: June 26

Glasgow City Council

Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 16

October Holidays: October 16 to 20

Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 5

Spring Half Term: February 12 to 14

Spring Holidays: March 28 to April 15

Summer Holidays: June 26

West Dunbartonshire Council

Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 16

October Holidays: October 16 to 20

Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 5

Spring Half Term: February 12 to 14

Spring Holidays: March 29 to April 12

Summer Holidays: June 26

East Renfrewshire Council

Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 14

October Holidays: October 13 to 23

Christmas and New Year: December 22 to January 8

Spring Half Term: February 12 to 14

Spring Holidays: March 28 to April 15

Summer Holidays: June 26

Renfrewshire Council

Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 16

October Holidays: October 16 to 20

Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 8

Spring Half Term: February 12 to 15

Spring Holidays: March 29 to April 15

Summer Holidays: June 28

Inverclyde Council

Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 18

October Holidays: October 16 to 24

Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 5

Spring Half Term: February 12 to 15

Spring Holidays: March 29 to April 12

Summer Holidays: June 28

Stirling Council

Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 16

October Holidays: October 9 to 20

Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 5

Spring Half Term: February 12 to 16

Spring Holidays: March 29 to April 12

Summer Holidays: June 28

Argyll and Bute Council

Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 15

October Holidays: October 6 to 23

Christmas and New Year: December 21 to January 4

Spring Half Term: February 9 to 20

Spring Holidays: March 28 to April 15

Summer Holidays: June 28

Comhairle Nan Eilean Siar

Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 17

October Holidays: October 13 to 26

Christmas and New Year: December 21 to January 4

Spring Half Term: February 16 to 20

Spring Holidays: March 29 to April 15

Summer Holidays: June 27

Orkney Islands Council

Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 22

October Holidays: October 11 to 27

Christmas and New Year: December 25 to January 5

Spring Half Term: February 16 to 20

Spring Holidays: April 1 to April 12

Summer Holidays: June 3

Shetland Island Council

Summer Holidays 2023 ends: August 16

October Holidays: October 6 to 25

Christmas and New Year: December 22 to January 9

Spring Holidays: March 28 to April 15

Summer Holidays: June 28

Dates between some schools or even towns and islands within a council may differ slightly.