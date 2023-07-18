Officers were called to a report of a body in the water at Port Seton in East Lothian around 6am on Tuesday.

Emergency services also attended the scene.

Police said the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

READ MORE: Probe after blaze rips through derelict building

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 6.50am on Tuesday, 18 July, to a report of a body in the water at the harbour, Port Seton.

“Emergency services attended and the body was recovered.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”