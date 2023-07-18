Officers were called to a report of a body in the water at Port Seton in East Lothian around 6am on Tuesday.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 6.50am on Tuesday, 18 July, to a report of a body in the water at the harbour, Port Seton.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."