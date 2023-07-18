Tributes are being paid on social media today for the hugely popular licensee, who built an international reputation for the bar’s single malt Scotch whisky and cask ale range.

The Bon Accord, which has more than 500 whiskies on its gantry and sells more than 800 varieties of real ale per year, won a glittering array of awards during Mr McDonagh’s tenure, including numerous prizes from CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) and the title of UK Whisky Bar of the Year.

The McDonagh family have run the pub, located on North Street close to the Mitchell Library, for 22 years. It is now run by Mr McDonagh's son Thomas.

Stephen McGowan, partner, and head of licensing at law firm TLT, said on LinkedIn: “Very sad to hear that Paul McDonagh from the Bon Accord has passed away. One of Glasgow's most famous publicans. A true advocate and ambassador for both whisky and real ale over decades. Condolences to Thomas and all his family and friends. Here's to you, Paul.”

The Scottish Licensed Trade Association tweeted: “Very sad to hear of the death of Paul McDonagh of @thebonaccord pub in Glasgow. A great supporter of the SLTA and all things positive about our trade. RIP.”

Craft ale producer Stewart Brewing said on Twitter: “Stewart Brewing is sad to learn of the passing of Paul McDonagh. Since taking over the Bon Accord over twenty years ago, Paul’s love of cask beer and malt whisky transformed the pub & established him as one of the greats in the trade. Our thoughts are with his family & friends.”

The Glasgow Distillery Company said: “We’re sad to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend, Paul McDonagh. A celebrated publican and icon within the industry, Paul was a big supporter of The Glasgow Distillery since day one. Our thoughts are with Paul’s family and the staff at The Bon Accord.”

Catherine Anne McKenna said on Facebook: “Glasgow has lost an absolute gent! Paul McDonagh taught me everything there is to know about whisky and took me under his wing and into the Bon family when I came to Glasgow. Between smelling, pouring, and tasting drams Paul made sure the interest we all had for whisky was kept alight!

“Will never forget the Friday night Joke competitions and the craic we had behind and over the bar!

“Thinking of the whole McDonagh clan at this time, sending you the biggest hug from Ireland! Here’s to Paul.”