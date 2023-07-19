New research commissioned by specialist business advisory firm FRP found the sector faces an uncertain future north of the Border, following its poll of businesses in the fintech hubs of Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The impact of inflation and interest rates were cited as FRP revealed that 40% of businesses in the sector were not confident of their ability to trade through the next six months.

The fears are likely to be linked to challenging trading conditions, with just over a quarter seeing the valuation of their business fall over the past 12 months, as they continued to contend with rising input costs.

Over a third also expect their valuation to decline over the next year.

With a high proportion of firms concerned about their future, the research highlights a polarisation in the market in terms of funding, suggesting a "fight for quality among venture capitalists and lenders".

Against a backdrop of rising interest rates, nearly two in five firms, or 36%, have found funding harder to come by over the past 12 months, with just over two in five, 44%, accessing finance with greater ease.

The research found the polarisation is also apparent in firms’ plans for the future, with seven in 10 of the business leaders FRP polled saying that they had reviewed and amended their exit strategy in the past year.

The most popular option was planning to seek new funding or investment at 46%, followed jointly by seeking new consolidation or acquisition opportunities at 40%.

Michelle Elliot, partner and restructuring specialist at FRP in Glasgow, said: “There’s no denying that fintech firms in Scotland are clearly finding some aspects of life challenging."

Ms Elliot continued: "While many have struggled to grow in the last year and, for many, it’s proving harder to source funding, we can take heart from the resilience that firms are showing in the face of these conditions.

"It’s still concerning that two in five worry about their ability to trade through the next six months but that’s the lowest proportion in the UK. That spirit of enterprise and ambition gives me confidence for the future.

“For those targeting further investment or consolidatory support, the coming months will be crucial in optimising their commercial operations and future profitability to develop the best proposition.”