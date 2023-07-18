A Scottish Government spokesperson told The Herald they were prepared to explore the possibility of “a multi-city, multi-partner hosting opportunity.”

It comes after First Minister Humza Yousaf said it would be exciting for the country to host the games for a third time, though he warned it would come at a cost.

On Tuesday, Victoria’s State premier Daniel Andrews announced they were pulling out of hosting the games because the bill had now reached around £3.6billion.

"Frankly, 6-7 billion Australian dollars for a 12-day sporting event, we are not doing that - that does not represent value for money, that is all costs and no benefit," Mr Andrew's said.

The Australian cost is significantly more than the 2022 Games in Birmingham, which came in at around £778m according to the UK Government.

Katie Sadleir, the chief executive of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), said her organisation was “open” to discussions about alternative arrangements.

She told the PA news agency: “The UK are fantastic hosts and we would be very open to having a conversation with them about it, if that’s something they would be interested in doing.”

Birmingham stepped in as hosts of the 2022 Games after the CGF stripped South African city Durban of hosting rights back in 2017.

With Glasgow hosting the games in 2014, there is already significant infrastructure in place in the city.

Edinburgh has also twice hosted the games, in 1970 and 1986.

Asked about the possibility, the First Minister told Radio Clyde: "I've seen the news just as you have in the last 24 hours.

"The Commonwealth Games is always a great occasion, it allows your Scottish athletes to participate under this Scottish banner, which I know means so much to our Scottish athletes.

"I've seen the news and seen some comments from athletes and others saying to explore this.

"We will explore whether Scotland can be part of something bigger, maybe part of a multi-city, multi-country hosting opportunity.

"I can't give a commitment because we have literally seen the news in the last 24 hours.

"I can completely understand the excitement and I share the excitement because I think about the phenomenal job Scotland did in hosting in 2014. But it does come at a cost.

"People have asked us if Scotland can be part of something bigger.

"I think it's important we explore that and then see what the art of the possible is."

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said: “The 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games received international recognition as an outstanding fortnight of sporting and cultural events.

“The Scottish Government will of course explore if Scotland can support of a multi-city, multi-partner hosting opportunity however the Commonwealth Games Federation will need time to consider next steps, and it would be premature to comment further at this stage.”

Ms Sadleir told the PA she believed Victoria could have held the games without spending so much. She said they chose not to, opting to hold the event over five provincial hubs rather than centring it on Melbourne.

“The cost of the Games is in relation to what the host country wants to get out of it,” she said.

“This was an expensive, unique games, but it was driven by what the Victorian Government wanted to do.”

Ms Sadleir, who described the news of Victoria’s withdrawal as “devastating”, said the CGF had been given eight hours’ notice of the decision to pull out.

She said CGA chief executive Craig Phillips was “correct” in his statement earlier on Tuesday that Victoria had “wilfully ignored” recommendations that could have reduced costs, such as using existing facilities in Melbourne.

“At all times we questioned whether or not they had really thought through the dispersed model,” added Sadleir.

“They increased the number of hubs from what the original bid was. They added additional sports, they decided to invest in facilities outside of Melbourne, some of them which had limited legacy because of the pop-up nature of them. But those were decisions that they made.

“We did go back to them several times to say, ‘are you sure?’ and were assured.

“We were aware there was a budget submission, it was a paper that went to the (CGF) board in mid-April. So we were aware (of an increase in estimated costs), but we did not have those figures that are (now) in the public domain.

“We definitely did provide a variety of solutions to actually reduce the cost of the Games. They said it was their unique model and they wanted to invest in regional economic development. They did not want anything in Melbourne that was existing, they wanted to invest in the regions and at all times we were led to believe that they had the funding to do that.”

In a statement, Commonwealth Games Scotland said they were "shocked" by the news of the Victorian Government’s decision.

A spokesperson added: "On the back of a very successful Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games for both Team Scotland and the Commonwealth sport movement in general, our preparations were well underway for selecting, preparing and sending a team to Australia in three years.

"The Games is the only opportunity for many athletes to compete under the Scottish flag, and we know how much that means to them, our sports and supporters.

"We share their disappointment with today’s announcement and recognise the uncertainty it creates for all parties.

"We will now take the time to assess its implications and await further news from the Commonwealth Games Federation on options for the Games in 2026."