Edinburgh-based oil and gas firm Capricorn Energy has seen its shares plunge amid concerns it may miss out on a potential $50 million (£38m) payment in respect of the sale of a big find it made off Senegal.
The former Cairn Energy struck a deal in 2020 to sell the Sangomar find to Australia’s Woodside Energy for an initial $300 million plus further payments it agreed would be conditional on commodity prices and the timing of first production from the field.
Capricorn noted an announcement by Woodside in which the firm said targeted first oil has moved from late 2023 to mid-2024.
Capricorn said it remains exposed to a contingent payment of between US $25m and US$50m if first oil is achieved in the first half of 2024 and the average Brent oil price during the first six months of production exceeds the $55 per barrel or $60/bbl thresholds contained in the sale and purchase agreement.
It cautioned: “There is no payment if first oil is achieved later than H1/2024.”
Shares in Capricorn Energy closed down eight per cent, 15.2p, at 177p yesterday on the London Stock Exchange.
READ MORE: 100 million barrel find to stoke interest in North Sea
Cairn caused a stir when it made the Sangomar find in 2014 under the leadership of former chief executive Simon Thomson.
Sangomar was reckoned to have been the biggest oil find made in the world that year.
Mr Thomson stepped down from the Capricorn board along with other members of the management team in January following a campaign for change led by a rebel investor. Palliser Capital opposed Mr Thomson’s plans to merge Capricorn with Tullow Oil and then with Newmed Energy.
The new management team has decided that Capricorn should focus on the Egyptian production assets that the company acquired from Shell under Mr Thomson’s leadership.
At Capricorn’s general meeting last month chief executive Randy Neely said Capricorn would divest or relinquish its assets outside Egypt in as timely a manner as possible. The company has launched a cost-cutting drive that looks set to result in hefty job losses.
READ MORE: Opinion-could Scottish oil bounty be wasted amid eco warrior disruption?
Mr Neely told the meeting that Capricorn planned to pay a special dividend of $100m in the fourth quarter under a plan to return $575m to shareholders. It paid $450m dividends in May.
Chairman Craig van der Laan said then: “It remains our intention to release further surplus capital moving forward, in addition to that already announced. This includes a contingent payment from the sale of our Senegal business due following first oil, which we intend to release in full to shareholders as soon as practicable after it is received.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here