Delta flight DAL 35 had taken off from Edinburgh and was bound to Atlanta, Georgia when it experienced a possible mechanical fault.

The flight was diverted to Keflavik in Iceland

READ MORE: Domestic passengers down 43% on pre-pandemic level

Delta airlines confirmed the plane issued a mid-air alert off the west coast of Ireland.

The airline confirmed to The Sun Newspaper the aircraft was diverted as "an abundance of caution" and landed in Iceland "uneventfully."

The airline apologised for the delay for their travelllers. Passengers confirmed they had arrived safely on social media.

According to Aviation Source News, the Boeing 767-300 flight was already delayed nearly two hours.

The flight showed it departed at 2:05pm instead of the scheduled 12:15pm.

READ MORE: Flight to US diverts over 1,200 miles to Madrid

The transatlantic flight from Scotland to Atlanta is typically around 16 hours long with the estimated flight time for today understood to be around 15 hours and 50 minutes.

A spokesperson for Delta airline said: “While enroute from Edinburgh to Atlanta, Delta flight 35 diverted to Keflavik Airport following the indication of a possible mechanical issue onboard.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the crew elected to divert and landed uneventfully.

"We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travels.”