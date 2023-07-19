A popular vegan cafe and concert venue in the heart of Glasgow’s Merchant City has accused a union of ‘sabotaging’ its business after announcing it is to close with the loss of 18 jobs.
The 13th Note’s owner said the bar and cafe have shut its doors for the last time, with liquidators being called after more than two decades.
The venue has been embroiled in a bitter row with the Unite union over health and safety issues and a pay dispute, with workers walking out on strike at the weekend.
Owner Jacqueline Fennessy claimed the venue had been "driven to insolvency" by Unite Hospitality, which organised the strike and industrial action.
She said she was “devastated” to close the 13th Note, which ahd been struggling due to spiraling costs and the challenges of recovering from the pandemic.
However, she said the final factor was the Unite Union's “onslaught on social media and the wider press with false and misleading stories” which had made the business untenable.
She also accused one Unite representative of "bullying" and dishonesty, in a lengthy stamement announcing the closure.
Staff at the 13th Note staged a 48-hour walkout from Friday until Sunday over what Unite claimed was a failure of the owners to deal with concerns over pay and health and safety.
Industrial action coincided with the busy Glasgow Fair public holiday over the weekend, with workers planning to take action every weekend until August 6.
Unite represents 95% of the workers employed at the venue, with 100% of members voting to support strike action.
But the venue is now to shut its doors with those members being made unemployed.
Ms Fennessy said: “It is with deep sadness that today we have been forced to close the doors of the 13th Note and appoint liquidators following operating the venue successfully for 21 years.
“Over more than two decades, we’ve played host to thousands of bands, performers, promoters and artists, while playing a significant role in the vibrant cultural scene of Glasgow.
“I’m devastated with the closure of a business I’ve cherished and loved along with the hundreds of loyal customers who frequented the Note, and I would like to thank everyone who has played a role in creating what was a vibrant Glasgow institution. It has been an honour to have been a part of your lives.”
Ms Fennessy laid the blame for the decision squarely at the doorstep of the Unite Union, saying: “it has been the involvement of Unite Hospitality that has caused a drastic reduction in revenue that has forced our closure and the loss of all jobs at the 13th Note.
“To my team, I tried my very best to resolve all the issues we (and other hospitality businesses) face. Thank you all sincerely for all your work and efforts over the years.
“Since March of this year, Unite Hospitality has sabotaged our business with a repeated onslaught on social media and the wider press with false and misleading stories that have been published unchecked. This has led to weekly revenue declining steadily over this period.”
She added: “Despite direct talks with Unite Hospitality about the 13th Note being in crisis and all jobs being at risk as recently as 5th of July, they continued publishing untruths and went ahead with strike action which has fully depleted all available funds in the business.
“Why an organisation designed to protect the welfare of hospitality employees would choose to sabotage its own members’ jobs with full knowledge of the impact their action would have, I will never know.
“Every business encounters challenges, but any issues raised were rectified quickly and the team treated with integrity, respect and an honest desire to make their working lives better. The statements of serious health and safety issues were simply not true.
“With the business driven to insolvency by Unite Hospitality, it is time for the 13th Note to sadly close its doors for the last time.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here