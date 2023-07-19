The family-run Monadh Kitchen was first opened on New Kirk Road in Bearsden in 2017 and quickly became a neighbourhood favourite thanks to a menu packed with local produce.

Later recognised with a prestigious Bib Gourmand rating in 2018, a Michelin Guide entry said of the restaurant: "This delightful neighbourhood restaurant is personally run by a husband and wife team – and from the tartan-themed décor to the ingredients on the plate, the place screams Scotland.

"Appealing, seasonally evolving menus see classic Scottish cooking given a contemporary twist; desserts are a highlight."

Despite the Monadh Kitchen's enduring popularity, owners Sharlene and Martin last night said that they were 'devastated' to reveal that the business could 'no longer be sustained' in the current economic climate.

A statement read: "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Monadh Kitchen.

"The financial burden of the world we live in has forced us to close with immediate effect. Managing through Covid to then head into a cost-of-living crisis has been the most difficult challenge for all small independent businesses, so please continue to support local."

The duo went on to thank their customers for years of loyal support and said that the closure of the business would allow them to prioritise their family's 'health and wellbeing' going forward.

"We have given it everything we possibly could, however, it is no longer enough.

"We are devastated to be leaving such a wonderful area and customers we now consider friends after the past 6 years.

"Your support will never be forgotten as we could never have done this without you.

"We are grateful for everything and will cherish the memories we've made."

