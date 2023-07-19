The competition will see various cycling disciplines brought together to form one event for the first time, including road, mountain bike and track.

Current men's road race world champion Remco Evenepoel is expected to be among the riders taking part, with Filippo Ganna looking to add a third men's time trial crown in a row.

On Wednesday however the GMB union announced that its car parking staff members have voted for industrial action to coincide with the championships.

Read More: UCI Cycling World Championships hit by strike threat

The mandate for industrial action, which was backed by 95% of members, threatens city-wide disruption during the event when illegally parked cars could hamper cyclists and obstruct road races.

The vote was called after 94% of more than 21,000 GMB members working for Scottish councils rejected a pay offer of 5.5%, less than council colleagues were offered in England and Wales.

GMB Scotland senior organiser for public services, Keir Greenaway said: “The overwhelming support for industrial action among our members in parking services should come as no surprise after they were offered a pay rise so far below the rate of inflation during an unprecedented cost of living crisis.

“The World Cycling Championships should be an opportunity to showcase our country around the globe and to risk it being disrupted by failing to properly recognise the work of our members is an appalling act of self-harm by our council leaders.

“When it was clear Cosla were unable or unwilling to negotiate a fair pay rise, we urged the Scottish Government to get involved to fund an improved offer. That intervention is even more urgently needed now.

“The work of our members in local government delivers the crucial services that allows Scotland to function and must be properly recognised. If it is not, their work will stop, those crucial services will not be delivered and Scotland will stop functioning.”

A COSLA Spokesperson said: “The reality of the situation is that as employers, council leaders have made a strong offer to the workforce. A strong offer which clearly illustrates the value Councils place on their workforce, and it compares well to other sectors. It recognises the cost-of-living pressures on our workforce and critically, it seeks to protect jobs and services.

“While the offer value in year is 5.5%, the average uplift on salaries going into the next financial year is 7%. Those on the Scottish Local Government Living Wage would get 9.12% and those at higher grades, where Councils are experiencing severe recruitment challenges, would see 6.05%.

“It is an offer which recognises both the vital role of the people who deliver our essential services across Councils every day and the value that we, as employers, place on them. Crucially, it also raises the Scottish Local Government Living Wage by 99p to £11.84 per hour and sets out a commitment to work with our Trade Unions to develop a road map to £15 per hour in a way that protects our workforce and services we deliver.”