Fresh figures have shown that 1 in 5 older workers – those aged over-55 – would prefer a flexible work day instead of set 9-5 hours.

Flexibility Works, a social business part-funded by the Scottish Government, has released the figures showing that while 58% of Scottish workers aged 55 and over already work flexibly, a further 19% don’t and would like to.

It’s estimated about a third of the Scottish workforce is over 50, meaning there are tens of thousands of older workers who would like flexibility.

More than a fifth of all older workers say their main reason for working flexibly is to wind down to retirement. A fifth already work part time hours and a further 9% would like to reduce their hours.

Lisa Gallagher, co-founder and director of Flexibility Works, said: “Our advice for employers, many of whom are facing skills shortages and are struggling to attract and retain highly skilled and experienced older workers, is to talk to your staff and listen to what would make a difference for them in terms of ways of working.

“Much has been said about older workers reducing their hours for so-called ‘part-tirement’ and this can be a great option. But it’s not the only option.

“Our figures show that many more older workers would like a bit more flexibility over their start and finish times, or to compress their usual hours, or work from home a bit more. These could be far easier for employers to implement, and mean they benefit from hiring and retaining more experienced and knowledgeable staff.”

The new figures show other forms of flexible working which don’t necessarily involve cutting hours are more in demand and should be considered equally by employers.

One in four older workers would like more flexible start and finish times, often known as flexitime. That’s nearly three times as many as those who’d like part time hours.

Nearly one in five over-55s would like to work compressed hours, where they carry out their usual weekly hours but in fewer, longer days. The same number would like more regular home or remote working.

Mike Douglas, Director of Social Enterprises, Age Scotland, said: “Older workers contribute a huge amount to the economy and to employers in terms of experience, life skills and knowledge that can be shared with younger colleagues. But many older workers would prefer to work flexibly, perhaps because they have competing demands on their time, and if employers don’t offer flexible working, they risk losing some of their most valuable and irreplaceable staff.

“For example many workers in their 50s and 60s are caring for older parents and sometimes require a period of flexible working to manage their situation. Others are grandparents who have taken on child minding duties. Older women experiencing challenging symptoms of menopause and older people whose partner is living with dementia might also feel forced out of work if their employer is not sympathetic to flexible working options.

“Many older workers who do leave a job because flexible working isn’t available will not return to the workplace and that in turn contributes to the current recruitment challenges and can have a significant impact on how much money they have to live off during their retirement.

“In order for employers to hold on to older workers, or encourage older workers to apply for jobs in their organisations, it is vital that they adopt flexible working practices for those who need it.”

Across the UK, there are 3.5 million over-50s of pre-retirement age who are not part of the workforce, an increase of 320,000 since before the pandemic, according to research from Age UK published in February.

In March, the UK Government announced a ‘Back to work Budget’ which included £70 million investment in support for over-50s staying in or getting back to work.

The Scottish Government is currently supporting projects that address a range of issues in the workplace affecting workers including older workers through the Workplace Equality Fund.

A total of 82% of all Scottish workers already work flexibly, or would like to, but only 28% of Scottish jobs are advertised as flexible.

Flexibility Works is a consultancy and training organisation that provides practical tools, support and resources to help employers create a successful flexible working culture.