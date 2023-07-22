While markets like the Dockyard Social, Big Feed or Edinburgh Street Food do a fantastic job of showcasing new talent all year round, summer is the season for spotting mobile chefs the wild with a number of exciting events like the Edinburgh Food Festival or Foodies Festivals taking place over the coming months.

From fish and chips using a recipe for batter that’s been perfected over decades to pioneers who are introducing Scottish audiences to a flavour of their childhood homes, here are ten street food stalls and vans to look out for:

Moskito Spanish Bites

Tapas is the name of the game at this street food outlet which serves from a vintage converted horsebox.

Since opening in 2018 they have twice been finalists at the British Street Food Awards thanks to their ‘Spanish favourites with a twist’.

No order is complete without a side of triple-cooked patatas bravas which have been on the menu since their very first event.

The Peruvian

Upon moving to Scotland, Carlo Carozzi found himself frustrated with the lack of places to find the traditional Peruvian food he had grown up with.

Deciding to take matters into his own hands, he launched The Peruvian in 2017 hoping that the people of Edinburgh would welcome a taste of his home city of Lima.

Since then, he has become a regular on the street food circuit with big bold flavours packed into generous portions of smoked pork or Tequeños.

Aberdam

The story of Aberdam began when business partners David Griffiths and Michael Robertson were searching for a way to breathe life back into their home city of Aberdeen’s economy in the wake of the pandemic.

The solution turned out to be Dutch fries, heavily seasoned and then slathered in sauces ranging from pink garlic mayo to buffalo hot sauce.

The business has now expanded across multiple locations while a ‘Scran Van’ travels the country serving regular and supersized ‘Dirty Dutch Fries’ laden with the likes of salt and pepper chicken or crispy halloumi.

Doughman’s Land

Another converted horse box, the street food vendors chariot of choice, which has in this instance been kitted out with a blistering hot wood-fired oven by brothers Ryan and Jay Bharaj.

When they’re not catering to weddings, festivals and markets you’ll find them at their regular pitch on Derby Street in Glasgow’s Finnieston serving bubbly-crusted pizzas topped with Italian sausage or pepperoni and hot honey.

Ollie’s Pops

You’ll catch the Ollie’s Pops team around Inverness serving pulled meats and gourmet street food from their bright blue trailer.

They’re set to attend this year's Belladrum Festival too, for any music fans who are in search of a serving of loaded fries or honey chilli chicken.

Shuck Truck by Shrimpwreck

Shrimpwreck can trace its roots back to a first street food set up at Waverly Train Station in 2017.

They now have a permanent beachfront home in Portobello after receiving countless rave reviews and appearing on the BBC’s Million Pound Menu.

This year, the team has launched the ‘Shuck Truck’ which caters to private events and festivals with a selection of fresh oysters, lobster and seasonal grilled fish.

Screaming Peacock

A family-run business based in Fife with sustainability at the core of all that they do.

Expect ‘Screamer’ burgers with wild venison or a ‘Scratcher’ with Scottish pheasant and grilled gouda on offer at their vibrant blue and green-toned trailers.

Even their burger sauce is made from scratch with paprika, a glug of sherry and a handful of ‘secret ingredients’.

Alandas Scottish Seafood

This East Lothian-based family business first opened over three decades ago with a mission to serve the best fish and chips in Scotland and has evolved to offer a stellar street food menu.

Visitors to last month’s Royal Highland Show might well have discovered the many seafood treats on offer at Alandas for themselves with garlic butter and chilli king prawns or crispy haddock sandwiches proving a hit.

Caravan of Courage

One for the veggies.

And what a good one at that.

The Caravan of Courage travels across central Scotland showing that vegan bites can be just as exciting as anything else on offer.

Junk food favourites like hotdogs and cheeseburgers can be found alongside lighter options of grilled falafel flatbreads or ‘sunshine bowls’.

Tagliotello

Tagliotello came to be when a talented home chef saw a chance to bring something different to the Highland street food scene.

Made fresh on a daily basis using organic British semolina from Shipton Mill, different varieties of pasta are served with sauces that marry Scottish and Italian flavours like venison Bolognese or smoked ‘Dunlop Mac’ made with Connage Dairy cheese.