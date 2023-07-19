This year's UCI Cycling World Championships will for the first time combine what were formerly 13 individual championships into one umbrella event, taking place across ten days in Scotland.

Eight championships will be held in Glasgow across five different venues. This includes the Road Race Worldchampionships which will see the elite mens' competition begin at Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh and end in Glasgow, with the womens' event setting off from Loch Lomond and crossing the finish line in Glasgow.

In preparation, locals and commuters have been advised to check whether they may need to adjust their travel plans while the event is taking place.

During races, streets cannot be crossed and between races they can only be crossed at designated, monitored crossing points.

Different routes will be closed on different dates depending on the events taking place. Here is what to expect and when:

4-8 August and 12-13 August - Road Race Circuit:

Road closures on the Road Race City Centre Circuit will come into effect from 0001hrs, Friday 4 August until 2359hrs, Tuesday 8 August and then again on 0001hrs, Saturday 12 August until 2359hrs, Sunday 13 August.

In the City Centre, Buchanan Street, Sauchiehall Street, St Vincent Street, Bath Street and a section of Argyle Street will all be closed as well as many roads which lead onto and surround them including: Hope Street, Blythswood Street, Gordon Street, Ingram Street, Queen Street and West Nile Street.

Roads will be closed out to Merchant City and the area surrounding Strathclyde University, with Albion Street, Montrose Street, George Street and other connecting roads all making up part of the route.

Heading to the West End, the Road Race route closure will continue from Sauchiehall Street onto Woodlands Road and up to Park Circus.

In Hillhead, Gibson Street will be closed, as well as Great George Street onto Byres Road where the route comes onto after a route past Glasgow University on University Avenue and Kelvin Way, which is already blocked to vehicles.

From the City Centre, the route will continue right along the Finnieston end of Sauchiehall Street to head past Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. A number of other side streets behind Kelvingrove Park will be closed, as seen on the map.

In the northern part of the West End, Great Western Road makes up a section of the Road Race route, as well as Cleveden Road in the Kelvinside and Kelvindale areas. This also stretches up to Garscube and Maryhill, with Skaethorn Road, Cowal Road and Maryhill Road all to see closures

4-8 August - Mixed Team Time Trial Relay Circuit Closures

Road closures on the Mixed Team Time Trial Race Route will come into effect from 0001hrs, Friday 4 August until 2359hrs, Tuesday 8 August.

This race will follow much of the same route as the singles Road Race, over the same dates.

It will also extent south of Merchant City and into Gallowgate and Saltmarket before heading into Glasgow Green. Roads in these areas will hence be affected, including the closures of London Road, Greendyke Street and Templeton Street.

As well as the road closures, parking restrictions will be in place on roads around the route from 31 July and in most cases will remain in place until Sunday 13 August.