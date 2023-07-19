Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) confirmed the network will be closed to passengers on Sunday, July 30 and Sunday, August 30.

It comes ahead of the introduction of the new trains to passenger service later this year.

SPT said the closure is necessary to give the new trains the chance to complete the necessary 2,000 miles of fault-free running in the system before manufacturer Stadler officially hands them over.

READ MORE: Glasgow Subway tweet sparks fresh calls for extended Sunday timetable

SPT Head of Engineering Mark Toner said: “This is the last stage in the critical train testing programme before the new trains can be introduced into passenger service.

"While the trains have been thoroughly tested both off-site at our dedicated train track and in the system at night, they now have to complete 2000 miles in the system – that’s about 308 times round the Subway – fault-free.

“I know Subway users have been very keen to see the new trains in service – as have we – so this is a very exciting time for everyone involved.”

SPT said that it expects that further Sunday closures will be necessary "to continue the install of new communications and signalling for the new trains".

These dates will be scheduled later in the year, SPT added.