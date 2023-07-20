Reece Donnelly said the Theatre School of Scotland is to open a new campus in Greenock with a range on offer that will also include £10,000 public sector-backed scholarships.

The six-figure investment will be the last new Scottish site to open before the business offers franchises around the UK.

He said the facility is set to become a hub for aspiring actors, performers, and theatre enthusiasts in the area, and that students of its Glasgow and Edinburgh campuses are currently working on networks such as BBC, CBBC, Disney and Warner Brothers.

Greenock is the third campus in Scotland. Inset, Reece Donnelly (Image: Theatre School of Scotland)

Located near the new Ocean Terminal, the Greenock campus is based within already established singing school Songbird Studios, the collaboration will see Theatre School of Scotland bring Acting for Screen/Stage courses, Musical Theatre and Dance Performance courses to the already thriving singing academy location.

Mr Donnelly, founder and principal of the theatre school, said he is familiar with the location having filmed another hit BBC show, Waterloo Road, in the former Greenock Academy back in 2013, alongside stars such as Chelsee Healey and Laurie Brett.

"We are thrilled to bring the Theatre School of Scotland to the vibrant community of Greenock,” said Mr Donnelly. “Our mission is to empower students with the skills to go on and work nationally and internationally.

“With success stories like Martin Compston originally from Greenock, I cannot wait to get out in the communities and meet the talent Greenock has to offer.

“As part of our launch, we will be offering free trials for any budding actors and we will also be doing a schools tour round all local primary and secondary schools to make sure we find those hidden gems.

“I couldn’t be happier to be working with Suzie from Songbird studios on this project, as a local vocal coach her studio is the perfect base for us as we grow and nurture local talent together.”

He also said he believes that the addition of this new campus will “contribute significantly” to the local arts scene and provide aspiring actors and performers with a new home for professional training and opportunities.

Past and current students are achieving “notable accomplishments” in the entertainment industry with many graduates have landed roles on popular platforms such as CBBC, Disney, BBC, and other renowned channels, “showcasing their talent and skills to a global audience”.

In addition to its training programs, the school aims to collaborate with local organisations, schools, and theatres to help “enrich the cultural fabric of Greenock”.

It said that through workshops, performances, and partnerships, the institution seeks to “foster a love for the arts and promote artistic expression within the community”.

Suzie O'Donoghue, of Songbird Studios, said the move was the realisation of planning over a period of time.

She said: “Greenock is the perfect place for the new home of TSOS. Having moved here over 10 years ago I have found such a supportive community that truly cares.

"Over the last six years I've worked with children and young people in this area and they are nothing short of incredible.

“Reece and I have talked about TSOS and Songbird Studios joining forces for a while now and I am over the moon that the stars have aligned and we can bring top notch training, expert guidance and incredible performance opportunities to this area. Get ready Greenock!

“This partnership promises to be a game changer, nurturing talent and creating young people who truly believe in themselves.”

The Theatre School of Scotland Greenock campus is holding an open house event on July 30 and classes will start in August.