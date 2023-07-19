Police were called to a report of the accident at a property in Dean Park, Peebles.

Emergency services also attended the scene.

Police confirmed that a man, aged 59, died at the scene.

In a statement, police said that enquiries into the death are ongoing and that the Health and Safety Executive has been made aware.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 12.55pm on Wednesday, 19 July, 2023, we were called to a report of an industrial accident at a property in Dean Park, Peebles.

"Emergency services attended however the man, aged 59, died at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing and the Health and Safety Executive has been made aware.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, as is standard for all deaths.”