Budget cuts announced earlier this year have led to Stirling Council cutting places for babies and toddlers at Killin Nursery where parents and carers say they were not consulted about changes to the "lifeline" service.

They say there are no private nurseries or registered childminders in the area and so they are being left facing tough choices.

Georgie Pelly moved to Killin with her family two years ago but says she has now been forced to put her home up for sale as she is pregnant with her second child and cannot afford to quit work.

Ms Pelly, an associate director for a forestry and natural capital consultancy, said: "I’m expecting baby number two in November and not returning to work next year is just not an option for us, so we have put our house up for sale.

"We need certainty and sadly that means giving up our dream of living here.

"It makes me feel sick that we weren’t even consulted first."

Stirling Council removed the provision for babies and toddlers at Killin Nursery when it published budget in March that aimed to plug a £17m funding gap.

However, families only found out about the cuts once they had started to request places for their children at the nursery next year, only to be informed there would be none.

Killin Nursery is the only council-run nursery left in Rural Stirlingshire that offered places for zero to two year olds to the towns and villages of Killin, Lochearnhead, Strathyre, Crianlarich, Tyndrum, Balquidder, Callander, Fearnan, Lawers and Ardeonaig.

The nearest alternative nursery offering this provision is a private nursery in Aberfeldy, which is a 45-minute drive from Killin.

A Stirling Council spokesperson said the local authority "recognises the challenges" a lack of childcare provision poses to families and pointed out that zero to two provision is not statutory.

He added: "Local authorities across Scotland have recently faced difficult decisions in making budget efficiencies across services.

"Killin Nursery’s current intake of children aged zero to two who have been offered a nursery place but not yet started will retain their place.

"Children who turn two beyond October 2024 will not be offered a place.

"This change was agreed at the Council’s budget-setting meeting in March this year when the local authority faced its biggest ever financial challenge with a budget gap of £17m."

Council-run nurseries in and around the city of Stirling are retaining zero to two provision, receiving Scottish Government grant funding to open new nurseries in Drymen and Braehead earlier this year, meaning the issue is affecting rural communities only.

A group of parents has launched a petition against the cuts and families gathered in Breadalbane Park with placards to show their support.

More than 600 people have added their support with the petition being presented to Stirling Council on Thursday at their Viewforth Headquarters.

“This decision is short-sighted as it has a disproportionate impact on rural areas,” said Andy Aitken, chairman of the Community Council in Killin.

“We saw a much-needed increase in the number of families with young children moving here in recent years, but these same families are now being forced out, and those considering having children are having to rethink.

"This will have long-term consequences on rural communities across the area who rely on Killin Nursery.”

Parents were paying £4.50 per hour for age zero to two childcare costs but there was no consultation with parents about increasing this fee or finding alternative solutions before the decision to axe the provision altogether was taken.

Staff reductions are not part of the cuts so it is unclear how the council are saving money by making this decision that will ultimately affect vulnerable families the most.

Eleanor Murray, a local foster carer, said: "My youngest foster child was offered a full-time nursery place to help keep him at home with his birth parent while they were struggling for various reasons.

"The nursery gave him stability and a positive learning environment that has helped make him into the wonderful young man he is today.

"What will happen to other vulnerable children like him now that this isn’t on offer?

"It’s devastating.”

The group of parents and carers is being supported by the advocacy organisation Pregnant Then Screwed.

Head of policy and campaign in Scotland, Carole Erskine, said: "The decision by Stirling Council to make these cuts with no consultation from parents is appalling.

"This is a rural community with a growing and vibrant population that urgently require nursery provision for under twos to be continued.

"It is unacceptable that parents will have to travel to Aberfeldy, Perth or Stirling to access nurseries that offer the hours they need.

"The decision to end this service will have the biggest impact on women who will be forced to leave their jobs and will push more families into poverty, impacting the local economy.

"We would urge Stirling Council to meet with the local community as soon as possible to address this issue and find a solution."

There are currently no registered childminders in Killin, and Stirling Council have responded to the concerns raised by parents by advertising for more parents to become childminders.

The council spokesperson added: "Stirling Council continues to work in partnership with the Scottish Childminding Association (SCMA) to target recruitment of childminders in rural communities as an additional option for families.

"Killin is one such community with a joint recruitment campaign scheduled in the area this month.

"The Scottish Government has also recently announced plans to broaden eligibility to funded ELC to younger age groups.

"We await further information and detail of this but expect this expansion to begin in 2026.”

Women who work in the area who want to have a baby claim they now face one of three options: leave the area, give up their careers, or don’t have children, so they are calling on Stirling Council to discuss viable solutions in order to reverse the cuts.