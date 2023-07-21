Dr Ashley Croft will present a "scene setting" report to the delayed inquiry next week in which he asserts that it "remains unclear if Covid vaccinations resulted in fewer deaths."

Research from the World Health Organisation (WHO) in November 2021 showed more than 27,000 deaths in Scotland had been saved by Covid vaccinations at that date.

The Herald revealed that just four years ago Dr Croft - a former adviser to the British military in tropical medicine and infectious diseases - wrote a paper claiming that routine childhood vaccinations "could be contributing to increasing rates of autism".

Human rights lawyer Aamer Anwar has written to Lord Brailsford, who is chairing the inquiry, to express his "grave concerns" after it emerged Dr Croft was heavily criticised by a High Court judge in a case involving medical negligence in which he was called as an expert.

The case, in 2020, centred on delays by Ministry of Defence doctors in diagnosing a soldier, Darrell Stewart Jones, with HIV.

Dr Croft's testimony, on which the soldier's case was primarily based, was described by a judge as "flawed and unreliable" and there was "a lack of familiarity with the subject matter".

Richard Hermer QC, Deputy Judge of the High Court at the Royal Courts of Justice wrote: “I was unimpressed with what I consider to be the lack of cogency, consistency and rigour in the opinions expressed by Dr Croft.

"Dr Croft was plainly not an expert on HIV in the sense that he was able to provide an opinion borne of expertise garnered from specialised academic, research or clinical experience of the subject."

Claims of a link between the MMR vaccine and autism were initially promoted by Andrew Wakefield, a doctor who was subsequently found guilty of fraud and serious professional misconduct.

Dr Croft's CV states that he has contributed to UK government inquiries and was awarded a PhD in Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences, from the University of Portsmouth in 2022.

He was commissioned by the Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry to write a report on the "accepted scientific and medical understanding of coronavirus and COVID-19" up until the end of 2022. His report is based on 22 pieces of research.

Mr Anwar, who represents the Scottish Covid Bereaved group, said concerns over the content of the report and the "alarming and disturbing" previous criticism by a High Court judge risked undermining public confidence in the inquiry.

He writes: "A simple Google of this witness brings up on the first page the High Court judgment.

"To put it mildly the criticism of Dr Croft by the High Court on his role as an expert is devastating.

"The fact that this witness has been publicly criticised in a High Court judgment...should cause alarm for anyone carrying out due diligence in selection of an expert.

"The Scottish Covid Bereaved whom we represent fought hard to secure a “Scottish” Inquiry and expected it to be thorough and independent.

"The families previously lost the confidence of the Inquiry headed by Lady Poole.

"Sadly, this start for the families appears flawed and failing in what the Scottish Covid Inquiry was set up to do.

"Scotland deserves better."

Mr Anwar, who is currently representing families in the UK inquiry, said it was also unclear what purpose Dr Croft's report would serve. It is described on the inquiry website as a "scene setting" presentation and he will not face questioning.

He said: "If it is evidence, in order for the families to effectively participate we require to be able to ask the Inquiry to question this witness.

"If it is not evidence, what status does the presentation actually hold, to put it bluntly why have it in the first place?

A spokeswoman for Dr Croft insisted that he was not "anti-vax" and said he had prepared the report "diligently" based on the evidence that was available.

She added: "He has been instructed as an independent expert."

Dr Croft also concludes that there was insufficient or no evidence to support lockdowns, the 'test and trace' programme and the use of face masks outwith healthcare settings.

Professor Neil Mabbott, an expert in immunopathology at the University of Edinburgh, said the evidence presented on Covid vaccines and deaths focuses on early trials.

He said: "Since then over 13 billion vaccine doses have been administered globally.

"During their first year of use (between December 2020 and December 2021) it is estimated that they prevented 14.4 million deaths."

A spokesman for the Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry said it had no comment to make at this time.

It emerged earlier this week that Scotland's Covid-19 inquiry has cost almost £8million so far despite not yet holding any public hearings.

It was set up in February of 2022 but has been hit with a number of delays including the resignation of chairwoman Lady Poole, who was replaced by Lord Brailsford.