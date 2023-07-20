The Luton-based carrier said that based on current booking trends and a strong demand for holidays, it expects Q4 to deliver another record pre-tax profit performance although it pointed to “very congested and inefficient” ATC (air traffic control) systems with the “whole industry seeing challenging conditions this summer”.

EasyJet’s confidence comes after the company saw a record headline pre-tax profit of £203 million for the three months to June 30, against losses of £114m a year ago after increasing its flight programme by 5% to 146,816.

Johan Lundgren, the chief executive of easyJet, said: “Our Q3 performance has been underpinned by strong passenger demand for easyJet’s network and services. We continue to provide great value to customers with around half of easyJet’s fares currently on sale still under £50.

“We are absolutely focused on mitigating the impact of the challenging external environment on our customers and flying them on their well-earned holidays.”

Noting that the airline continued to see “good momentum as we move into Q4”, he added: “We will be operating over 160,000 flights and expect to deliver another record PBT performance. This winter we are adding more than 15% capacity and we see bookings ahead of the same period last year.”